Banks oppose stay over IL&FS loans at NCLAT

Lenders of debt-laden IL&FS and group firms on Tuesday opposed the 90-day moratorium over loans taken by it and subsidiaries before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Banks have also asked the appellate tribunal to allow them not to classify IL&FS account as non-performing asset in case of non-payment or alternatively allow them to receive interest on their dues. The tribunal has set December 17 as the next date of hearing. Amid the revival plan chalked out by the new IL&FS board, the government informed NCLAT it has prepared a road map to revamp the infrastructure giant.

On October 15, NCLAT had stayed all proceedings against IL&FS and its 348 group firms, over an urgent petition moved by the government.

To protect the infrastructure conglomerate from the ongoing crisis, last month NCLAT had granted a moratorium against any regulatory and legal proceedings against IL&FS and its board, in case of further defaults. Anticipating some relief from creditors, moratorium was expected to be lifted soon to make the resolution possible. Even the new board believes that it requires a ‘calm period’ and continuation of the moratorium to achieve the final resolution.

The corporate affairs ministry had approached the appellate tribunal after the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) turned down its plea to grant 90-day moratorium over loans taken by IL&FS and its subsidiaries. NCLT on October 1 suspended the IL&FS board on the government’s plea and authorised reconstitution of the board by appointing 7 directors two days later.

After taking over the management, the government had sought three months moratorium after 49 creditors, including bondholders, demanded payment under the threat of legal proceedings. Sidbi was one of them, which had filed a petition against IFIN, and Enso Rail Infrastructure against IL&FS Rail. With a total debt of over Rs 94,000 crore, IL&FS has been hit by financial crisis after it defaulted on debt obligations early September. The creditor profile of the IL&FS group is spread across categories and verticals. As on October 26, over 130 creditors have issued notices to IL&FS group entities. Individual creditor action is unlikely to realise value for creditors, making an orderly resolution impossible. It has requested NCLT to extend the moratorium to prevent legal action by creditors against IL&FS or its 347 group entities.