Banks, FIs sign pact to fast track NPA resolution

Banks and financial institutions (FIs), including SBI, PNB and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), on Monday entered into an inter-creditor agreement (ICA) to fast track resolution of stressed assets of Rs 50 crore or more which are under consortium lending.

The ICA has been signed by 24 public sector banks (including India Post Payments Bank), 19 private sector banks and 32 foreign banks. Besides, 12 major financial intermediaries, including LIC, HUDCO, PFC and REC, are part of the agreement.

Industry experts said this agreement is aimed at ironing out differences among creditors that prevent a resolution plan at the pre-NCLT stage. It also avoids creditors undercutting each other. Besides, the pact checks minority stake holding banks from blocking a plan if 66 per cent of votes are in favour of a settlement.

Under the pact, which is a part of project ‘Sashakt,’ each resolution plan will be submitted by the lead lender to an overseeing committee.

“The lead lender, that is the lender with the highest exposure, shall be authorised to formulate the resolution plan, which shall be presented to lenders for their approval,” a statement on agreement said.

Under the ICA framework, the decision-making will be by way of approval of ‘majority lenders,’ those with 66 per cent share in the aggregate exposure.

Once a resolution plan is approved by majority lenders, it will be binding on all the lenders that are party to the ICA, it said.

Each resolution plan that is formulated in terms of the ICA shall be in compliance with the RBI circular and all other applicable laws and guidelines, it said.

“The operating guidelines for functioning of the overseeing committee including the terms of reference shall be as approved (and amended from time to time) by 66 per cent by number of the lenders that are a party to this agreement,” it said.

The lead lender will submit the resolution plan along with the recommendations of the overseeing committee to all the relevant lenders.

VG Kannan, IBA chief executive, said a few banks have asked for some time as they have board meets scheduled this week and a few banks want to discuss the ICA in their board meetings before signing it.

Rajnish Kumar, SBI chief, said after disbanding of the joint lenders’ forum, ICA has opened up new ground rules for NPA resolution and it does not change anything with respect to cases gone to the NCLT.

The framework authorises the lead bank to implement a resolution plan in 180 days and the leader would then prepare a resolution plan, including empanelling turnaround specialists and other industry experts for operation turnaround of the assets within RBI’s stipulated time-frame of 180 days.