Banking sector remains under stress

According to the Financial Stability Report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the stress levels in the banking sector remained unchanged; while there was sharp fall in special mention accounts (SMA) 1-2 buckets.

A few key highlights from the Financial Stability Report released by RBI:

*Gross non-performing loans (NPLs) rise but overall stress remains broadly unchanged at ~12.5 per cent of loans.

*Increase in headline NPL ratio is primarily driven by restructured loans.

*Corporate sector stress high but unchanged at 25 per cent.

*Infrastructure at 18 per cent stress levels.

*SMA 1-2 declined to its lowest level at less than 1 per cent since we have been monitoring this data.

Most of restructured loans slip into NPLs

RBIs latest financial stability report broadly reiterates our view that the stress levels in the sector appears to be showing stable signs with no further deterioration in the underlying numbers.

*Gross NPLs increased to 11.6 per cent in FY18 from 9.6 per cent of total loans in FY2017 but the overall stress loans which includes restructured loans has remained unchanged at ~12.5 per cent of loans.

*Restructured loans is less than 1 per cent of total loans.

*A broadly similar trend is visible for public banks as well with stress levels broadly unchanged at ~17 per cent of loans with gross NPLs at 15.6 per cent of loans in FY2018.

*Gross NPLs in the corporate sector are at 23 per cent while the overall stressed loans are at 25 per cent of loans as of FY2018. A similar trend in FY2017 was 18 per cent gross NPL ratios and overall stressed loans at 23 per cent of loans.

*Most of the increase in stressed loans is coming from infrastructure, as expected, where the ratio is currently at 23 per cent as compared to 18 per cent of sector exposure in FY2017. Trends in the other sectors barring gems and jewelry show stable or improving trends.

*Higher provisioning, partly due to ageing of NPLs has led to an increase in coverage ratio.

SMA 1-2 shows a significant decline

A very important point, which in our view, corroborates our stance that the stress level is not showing any “new surprises” is the share of the SMA 0/1/2 buckets. The bulk of the increase in gross NPLs is mostly from the large corporate segment as banks have started to recognise the problems in the infrastructure sector. These accounts were mostly in SMA-1/2. As of FY2018, the outstanding SMA1 and SMA 2 declined 30 per cent and 60 per cent respectively from FY2017 levels. The share of these loans is less than 1 per cent of total loans today as compared to a peak of 4 per cent in 3QFY17.

FY2019 quite promising on resolution front

We see FY2019 as a very promising year on the resolution of bad loans. With the bulk of the bad loans coming from the large corporate segment, most of these loans are now seeing a resolution through the insolvency code. Our study suggests that significant progress has been achieved on the first list of RBI cases referred to IBC which we expect should see better progress from 2QFY18 as several cases are pending for clarification of the code at various courts. Bhushan Steel and Electrosteel Steels have been completed, which suggests that the change of ownership can be quick.

We note that there are a lot of cases that has been filed by financial creditors outside the first and second list of RBI as well. The outstanding claims on these cases referred are high at ~50 per cent of NCLT-1 which is also in various stages of resolution and is likely to be completed through a resolution or liquidation of the underlying asset. We do believe that this should give greater comfort as we look at corporate banks on an adjusted book value basis. There would be very high credit costs in FY2019 as there are too many assets chasing limited supply of external funds / new owners.

— Kotak Institutional Equities