Bank stocks light up D-Street; PNB, BoI, BoB lead surge

Banks stocks staged a massive rally on the back of the government’s recapitalisation plan, lifting the benchmark Sensex and Nifty to new lifetime peaks.

The huge rally in the stocks added Rs 2 lakh crore investor wealth, with state-owned banks contributing about half of the market capitalisation gain on Wednesday’s trade when Sensex hit a new all-time high of 33,042.50 and Nifty touching 10,295.35.

The Nifty Bank index rose 935.65 points to hit the day’s high of 25,157.8 points, but failed to cross the record high of 25,198.8 points, closing 3.46 per cent higher at 25,057.8 points. The total turnover on NSE Nifty stood at Rs 25,922.11 crore, while Nifty Bank clocked trades worth Rs 24,450.68 crore.

Pointed out Kunj Bansal, executive director & CIO–equity, Centrum Wealth Management, “In fact, the weight of the banking and financial services sector in the Nifty index is around 37 per cent, of which the share of the public sector bank segment had fallen to below 5 per cent.

Today’s move will see this number moving up with PSU banks taking the indices to new highs. Unfortunately, the same bump up did not happen to so many stocks, especially in the non-public sector BFSI stocks.

This possibly was because of the money rotation from non-PSU stocks to PSU stocks, was led by under ownership as well as under-valuation.”