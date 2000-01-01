Atlas Copco arm aims at doubling revenue to Rs 2K cr
City: 
Pune

Epiroc Mining India, the mining and infrastructure specialist and the subsidiary of Swedish 11-billion-euro Atlas Copco, compressor and mining gear maker, is targeting to double its revenue to around Rs 2,000 crore over the next three-five years.

“With double-digit growth over the last several years, we will be able to double our sales revenues in India and cross Rs 2,000 crore over the next three-five years,” Jerry Andersson, the new managing director at Epiroc Mining India told Financial Chronicle.

He said Epiroc accounted for one-third of the total Rs 3,500 crore sales revenues Atlas Copco India grossed last fiscal, clocking 15 per cent growth over the previous year.

The Pune-headquartered Epiroc with over 1,500 employees at its factories at Nashik and Hyderabad and an engineering centre at Bangalore is investing over Rs 50 crore in the next two years to develop a range of new products for the Indian and overseas markets.

Andersson said Epiroc has started operating as an independent business focusing on mining and civil engineering business. He said Epiroc will also be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and American Nasdaq in April 2018.

“We have been working and preparing ourselves to meet all regulations since January 2017 to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and American Nasdaq,” Andersson said, adding that it would maximise shareholders value.

He said Atlas Copco and Epiroc will pursue two different business paths but share a common heritage of innovation and commitment and continue the 144-year-old Atlas Copco legacy to enhance customer productivity, energy efficiency and safety.

Andersson said the company would also move producing underground mining trucks business to India for which the company was investing an initial amount of Rs 10 crore at its Nashik factory. The new range of underground mining trucks for India and overseas markets would roll out of the factory gates in June-July 2018, he said.

“The underground mining trucks will be a significant business,” Andersson said, adding that other businesses would also come to India in phases.

“India will become an export hub for the company as even today the company exports 50-60 per cent of its products such as underground drilling machines, sprayers, ventilator fans, water well drilling machines, tunneling machines, and exploration products, from Nashik factory to overseas markets,” Andersson said.

Epiroc, which competes with compatriot Sandvik, American Joy and domestic Nakoda bands in the Indian market, said mining was picking up globally to expand its business opportunities.

“In India too, mining and infrastructure is opening new business avenues for us and we will make a mark in mining and civil engineering equipment to expand our sales,” Andersson stressed.

Columnist: 
Michael Gonsalves
More From Companies and Markets
Prepaid instruments clock fastest growth in ’17; eat into credit, debit card share

Prepaid payment instruments like mobile wallets registered fastest growth in the digital payment space in 2017 by increasing their share in the digital payment space by almost three-fold in one yea

PNB raises interest on fixed deposits by up to 125 bps

Signalling a higher interest rate regime in the new year, state-run Punjab National Bank said it is raising interest rates by up to 1.25 per cent on domestic term deposits of select maturities from

ICICI Pru refunds money to victims of mis-sold insurance policies

Private sector life insurer ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has said that it had refunded money to customers who were wrongly sold insurance products camouflaged as fixed deposits.

Govt expenditure set to rise 25% in H2 of FY18

The fiscal problems of the government are far from getting over.