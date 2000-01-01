ArcelorMittal, Nu Metal may fail eligibility test for Essar

The resolution process for Essar Steel may undergo another round of bidding with sources indicating that both ArcelorMittal and Nu Metal could fail the eligibility test again after reconsideration of their applications by the committee of creditors (CoC) under the directions of Ahmedabad bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). World’s largest steel maker ArcelorMittal and VTB Capital-led Russian consortium Nu Metal had submitted bids for Essar Steel on February 12, in the first round of auctions. But lenders rejected both bids, as they did not conform to eligibility criterion laid in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). NCLT has now asked lenders and resolution professional (RP) to reconsider the two bids.

“The court’s order would be followed but the with no change status of consortiums that have bid for Essar Steel, their resolution plan would be rejected again. This would leave CoC and RP to call for fresh bids and complete the resolution process quickly within the stipulated time,” said an official of lenders’ consortium.

NCLT has also extended the maximum 270 days allowed for resolution under IBC by a month due to the unwarranted delays. This would give lenders and RP time till May 29 to complete the process. The earlier dea­dline would expire on April 29. After this, the liquidation process would have kicked in.

Fresh round of bids for Essar Steel would be third in the series. RP invited first round of bids early February where resolution plan of successful applicants were rejected, as they were found not complying with section 29A of IBC.

Second round of bidding, initiated early this mo­nth, saw bids from ArcelorMittal, Nu Metal and Vedanta Resources. But NCLT, hearing a petition against disqualification of bids in first round, termed the second round of bidding invalid and asked CoC to first consider earlier resolution plans.

“Lenders cannot term ArcelorMittal and Nu Metal bids eligible now as law remains the same. In addition, no one will risk a future scrutiny, if terms of engagement are chan­ged to award Essar Steel to one of the two bidders. This could also face challenge from other entities in court,” said a company law lawyer.

If the first round of bids of Nu Metal is considered, it would have 25 per cent sha­reholding from Aurora Enterprises, a trust where Ravi Ruia’s son Rewant was the major beneficiary. Promoters or related party are not allowed to bid under IBC unless they clear full dues.

Nu Metal after first ro­und of bid changed its corporate structure with Rewant Ruia’s stake bought by VTB while JSW joined the consortium with 25 per cent stake. It needs to be seen whether CoC will give credence to this change.

In case of ArcelorMittal, RP had declared its bid ineligible due to its stake in insolvent Uttam Galva Steel. As per section 29A of IBC, promoters of insolvent companies and related and connected people are barred from participating in the resolution process for insolvent entities.Though the company has shed its promoter status in Uttam Ga­lva, now thro­ugh approvals from bourses and Sebi, but it was a promoter at the time of default. Lenders would look at it again.

The 10-million tonne Essar Steel, which owes Rs 49,000 crore to banks, is the biggest asset on the block right now. It is one of the 12 tainted companies short-listed by the RBI for insolvency last year.