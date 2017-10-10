Aramco keen to pick up equity in Maharashtra refinery

After pitching for retailing petroleum products in India, Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, is now keen to pick up equity in the country's largest oil refinery, proposed by state-owned oilcos in Maharashtra.

Aramco president and chief executive officer Amin Nasser on Monday confirmed that the company was exploring investment opportunities in India, including participation in joint venture projects like the 60-million-tonne refinery that the oil marketing PSUs are setting up.

Nasser’s confirmation for new investments in India came after prime minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of global energy industry executives earlier in the day where oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Niti Ayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar and other senior officials were present.

Investment by Aramco in India would be a big development, as it would not only bring in much-needed overseas investment in the oil and gas sector but also allow the Indian consortium to get a valuable knowledge partner with experience in large-sized operations.

Last year, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) announced that they would together set up a 60-mtpa oil refinery on the west coast to meet the country’s rising fuel needs. The project entails total investment of around Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

The government is fostering closer cooperation with the Gulf countries, which have the biggest share in India’s oil imports, to expand the scope of the relationship from being mere suppliers of oil and oil products. As part of the initiative, last year Pradhan also visited few Gulf countries to invite investments.

Nasser said at a conference here that the company will hold discussions with Indian businesses for partnerships as demand for fuel was robust in India and its petrochemicals industry was booming.

“India has all the signs of a prosperous economy. I am very optimistic about our investments in India because India is a very important market. Investing in India is a priority, not a choice any more,” said Nasser.

Apart from investments in proposed refinery projects, sources said talks have also taken place to bring Aramco to set up its own fuel stations in the country. This is part of the strategy to improve consumer experience in the country and expose even state-run retailers to best global practices.

Aramco’s investment in an Indian refinery could be a precursor to it executing its retailing plan here.

In addition, investment from Aramco would also be looked into specifically in the area of high temperature deep-sea offshore exploration that has been opened for FDI. Investment opportunities have opened for explorers under the new hydrocarbon exploration and licensing policy, or HELP.