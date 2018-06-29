APSEZ to acquire Kattupalli Port

India's largest port developer and part of Adani Group APSEZ said it has inked a pact to acquire Marine Infrastructure Developer for Rs 1,950 crore.

Marine Infrastructure Developer (MIDPL) is the operator of Kattupalli Port.

Of the Rs 1,950 crore, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will be paying Rs 1,562 crore towards settlement of dues of MIDPL.

Kattupalli Port is one of the most modern ports in India, emerging as new gateway for export-import trade in the Chennai/Bangalore region and provides a whole new dimension of services with speed and sophistication, the company said.