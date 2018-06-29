APSEZ to acquire Kattupalli Port
By  
FC Bureau
  , Friday, 29 June 2018
City: 
New Delhi

India's largest port developer and part of Adani Group APSEZ said it has inked a pact to acquire Marine Infrastructure Developer for Rs 1,950 crore.

Marine Infrastructure Developer (MIDPL) is the operator of Kattupalli Port.

Of the Rs 1,950 crore, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will be paying Rs 1,562 crore towards settlement of dues of MIDPL.

Kattupalli Port is one of the most modern ports in India, emerging as new gateway for export-import trade in the Chennai/Bangalore region and provides a whole new dimension of services with speed and sophistication, the company said.

More From Companies and Markets
RInfra gets MERC node to sell power biz to ATL

Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Thursday said the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved the 100 per cent stake sale in its integrated Mumbai power business to Adani

Global cues to drive market

Benchmark indices fell by more than half a per cent on the day of futures & options expiry over higher crude oil price and the rupee touching a historic low of 69.09 against the US dollar.

Nifty hiding Market correction

Is the Nifty-50 Index being propped by a handful of stocks, effectively cloaking the wider damage to stock values across the market?

Rupee plunges to record low of 69.09; RBI steps in

The rupee plunged to its all-time of low of 69.09 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.