All eyes to be on RBI

The Sensex and Nifty-50 closed in the red as the crude oil price continue to move up with Brent crude hovering in the range of $61.70 to 63.58 per barrel and rupee weakened further during intra-day trade before closing at 70.49 against the dollar.

The Sensex closed at 36,134.31 down by 106.69 point or 0.29 per cent while Nifty-50 closed at 10,869.50 down by 14.25 point or 0.13 per cent. Broader market indices closed flat with BSE Mid-cap down by 0.07 per cent and small cap up by 0.14 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices BSE IT index and Technology index gained the most at 1.71 per cent and 1.43 per cent on weakening of rupee.

Technical view

Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives, Angel Broking said, “Since last three sessions, index has been making lows precisely at the ‘5-day EMA’, which is acting as a sheet anchor for intra-day traders. Hence, going ahead, 10,833 followed by 10,800 would now be seen as key supports for the coming trading session; whereas, on the upside, 10,900 and 10,941 are the levels to watch out for.”

“Heavyweight counters are looking a bit tired and hence, we may see profit booking in these names. This is exactly what we saw on Tuesday and hence, unless we see some buying resuming in these names, index is likely to remain in a small range,” he said.

Market view

Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research said, “Market will cautiously watch for RBI Policy meet on Wednesday. We see a relatively weak selling pressure and a limited price movement, signalling a reversal from higher levels. The selling pressure though is not as swift as compared to previous bear strikes at swing highs.”

“The backdrop for Monetary Policy is pretty much challenging. The GDP figures, after making high of over 8 per cent, have fallen sharply to 7.1 per cent level down by 15 per cent. The lower than expected expansion of GDP has put pressure on domestic markets. Private consumption has weakened to 7 per cent while agriculture growth has eased down to 3.8 per cent as per GDP Data. Inflation is currently at 12 month low of around 3.3 per cent. This time no change in rates is widely expected as Central Bank would like to patiently watch the scene. As far as markets go, the traders have already priced in the uncertainty. The Nifty having a range bound session suggest that we can see major action in coming days.