Airtel to invest Rs 1K cr in Karnataka to improve network infrastructure

Mobile service provider Bharti Airtel has chalked out a comprehensive plan to further intensify its presence in Karnataka. The telco on Tuesday said it would invest Rs 1,000 crore to improve its network infrastructure in the state.

The company said it would have 13,000 new mobile sites this fiscal, of which 8,500 are already up and running. It also has a mandate to lay 4,500 km optic fiber, to boost high-speed data network capacity, across the state where it already has a market share of 50 per cent.

Bharti Airtel, Karnataka CEO C Surendran said the telecom price war—triggered by Jio—had a 25 to 30 per cent revenue impact on the company and ARPUs (average revenues per user) too have suffered huge erosion, by 30 per cent. The company is now busy ramping up in the state in order to regain its lost market and mindshare and also to ensure last-mile mobile connectivity and broadband access across the state. This will also include plugging any gaps in the network.

Responding to a query on Airtel’s preparedness for 5G deployment, Surendran said, India is largely a 2G market. Even with the commencement of 5G, multiple generations of mobile networks—2G, 3G, 4G and 5G—will co-exit.

“The readiness is about developing an ecosystem to support 5G in terms of technology and mobile devices. Plus, in the governmental level, spectrum allocation for 5G is yet to be finalised,’’ he added.

As a precursor to its big leap into 5G, Airtel has also decided to deploy MIMO (multiple input and multiple output) technology across major business and residential hubs in the state to create a high-speed data experience. MIMO expands network capacities by 5-7 times on the same spectrum and delivers superfast data speeds despite large number of concurrent users at the same location. The technology will enable the carrier to add massive high-speed data capacity in its network. The company had already tried MIMO at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2018 matches and subscriber feedback was encouraging, it said.