Airtel buys Millicom’s Rwanda ops for $60m

Bharti Airtel, the country’s largest telecom operator, on Tuesday signed an agreement with Luxembourg-based Millicom International Cellular to acquire its Rwanda operations for $60 million.

While the company did not disclose the acquisition costs for the 100 per cent stake being bought, sources said the deal is for about $60 million. Millicom operates under the brand name, Tigo Rwanda.

This comes in the backdrop of Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal a few days ago expressing regret over his African adventure, a market which he entered in 2010 through a $11 billion acquisition.

“If you pin me down to one, I would say in 2010 our decision to go to Africa was a bit rushed and that has taken six-seven-eight years and lot of resources and my personal time to fix that. If I had to look back, we should not have taken that decision", he said in answer to query on one decision he regrets the most in his professional life.

Airtel has a debt of over Rs 90,000 crore, a large part of which is attributable to the African acquisitions. But its Africa operations have now become cash-flow positive.

Revenue from the Africa business has shown strong growth for Bharti Airtel. For the September, revenues from Africa rose 7.2 per cent to Rs 5,203 crore and Ebitda shot up 23.7 per cent to Rs 1,684.1 crore.

Airtel has been considering many ways to cut debt to make its biggest overseas acquisition profitable. It has been trying to strengthen its position in the African continent though acquisitions.

In the past, Airtel acquired assets in Uganda (Warid) and Congo B (Warid), Kenya (yu Mobile) and consolidated operations in Ghana (Millicom). With presence across 15 African countries, Airtel claims to be one of the largest telecom service providers across the continent in terms of geographical reach and had close to 83 million customers as of September 30, 2017.

“Bharti Airtel Limited has entered into a definitive agreement with Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) under which Airtel Rwanda Limited will acquire 100 per cent equity interest in Tigo Rwanda Limited,” the Sunil Mittal company said.

Under this deal, Tigo’s 370 million customers will join the network of Airtel Rwanda. The acquisition will make Airtel Rwanda the second largest operator in the country with revenues of over $80 million and a revenue market share of over 40 per cent, the company said.

“The consideration for the transaction is based on approximately 6x Ebitda multiple, payable over two years. The agreement is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals. Airtel operates in 15 African countries apart from India and South Asia.

“Airtel and Tigo have a ready merged their operations to create a strong viable entity in Ghana. Today, it has taken yet another important step to acquire Tigo Rwanda to become a profitable and a strong challenger in a two-player market,” Mittal said.