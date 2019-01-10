AGC Networks takes over Black Box
  , Thursday, 10 January 2019
New Delhi

AGC Networks on Wednesday said one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has completed the acquisition of US-based Black Box Corporation, a move that will help the Essar group company firm up its presence in international markets, including North America and Latin America.

The acquisition will also help add $600 million to AGC’s revenue, taking the company’s combined revenue to over $750 million, AGC Networks said.

The combination with Black Box will substantially strengthen AGC’s presence and offerings to over 25 countries across six continents and the global headcount will now be over 4,000, it added.

“In the immediate term, Black Box and its subsidiaries will continue to operate as is. The two companies will together create a unique organisation that has the scale to deliver worldwide technical solutions to the largest and most complex corporations,” AGC Networks executive director and CEO Sanjeev Verma said.

Under the pact, AGC Singapore would acquire all the outstanding shares of Black Box for $1.08 per share in cash, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

