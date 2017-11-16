Use of advanced analytical tools and data received from banks, post offices and other agencies helped income tax (I-T) department identify 3.71 lakh undisclosed new accounts. These accounts had not been disclosed earlier by suspected tax-dodgers during the second phase of Operation Clean Money (OCM).

About 5.68 lakh new cases, other than the earlier 17.92 lakh cases, were also selected for scrutiny, an internal report compiled by the I-T department has revealed.

Chasing the trail of black money and tax evasion, the I-T department analysed lakhs of deposits in high value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 during demonetisation and profiled most of the suspected depositors, grouping them under value at risk (VaR). Information about high-value cash deposits was collected from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). Ensuring that tax officials capture all dubious transactions during the 50-day post-demonetisation period, the government had under the statement of financial transactions (SFT) required the banks and post-offices to report deposits of Rs 12.50 lakh or more in case of current account and Rs 2.50 lakh or above in case of accounts other than current accounts.

For such reporting entities, similar cash deposits during the period April 1, 2016 to November 8, 2016 were also to be reported. With the continuous flow of information from various sources, including SFT, the I-T department matched them with previously available/analysed data.

It yielded the desired results, bringing in fresh 5.68 lakh cases of possible tax evasion. The statement of financial transactions throws up details of bank drafts, credit card payment, purchase of debentures and mutual funds, apart from regular deposits in bank accounts.

As a large number of taxpayers claimed their cash deposits to be the outcome of cash sales to unidentified persons, the department asked them to explain the sudden jump in their income comparing it to earlier returns filed. In case of businesses, the department asked them to justify abnormally high turnover in November-December of 2016 as against the same period last year.

The methods applied to ascertain black money hoarders, the report on OCM said that issues were flagged in cases where no return of income had been filed by the taxpayer since assessment year (AY) 2014-15 and the taxpayer mentioned in the online response that cash deposit in the bank accounts during the demonetisation period was after cash sales to unidentifiable persons.

The taxmen asked such people to provide details (preferably PAN) of the party to whom sales had been made or to give further explanation by revising the response.

Similarly, those showing nil income in previous years, but had deposited huge cash during note ban, were asked to provide PAN of parties with whom they transacted.

A large number of taxpayers had claimed that the deposited cash was received from other persons in the form of loan, loan repayment, gift, donation and other cash receipt.

Many taxpayers insisted that they received donations from unidentifiable persons. Depositors also declared that they received cash in old notes as loan received from identifiable persons.

“Section 285BA of the Income Tax Act, 1961 requires specified reporting persons to furnish statement of financial transaction. Rule 114E specifies that the statement of financial transaction shall be furnished in Form No. 61A,” the report on OCM noted.