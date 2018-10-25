63 Moons gets interim relief from high court
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 25 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Jignesh Shah-promoted 63 Moons Technologies in connection with the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act matter.

The court has stayed various notifications issued in 2018 attaching the company’s properties and bank accounts, said a release from the company, which was earlier known as Financial Technologies (India).

The court has also stayed the attachment of ODIN software and its receivables. The court has stayed a corrigendum issued whereby accrued returns on investments will now become available for 63 Moons.

Mukul Rohtagi and Abad Ponda, arguing on behalf of 63 Moons, pointed out that none of the defaulters' bank accounts were attached by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) despite the entire money trail of Rs 5,600 crore being established by the agency to these entities.

They argued that despite around Rs 8,000 crore worth of assets being attached by the EOW in the case, freezing and attaching of 63 Moons' salary accounts and ODIN intellectual property was tantamount to undue harassment, said the release.

The EOW of Mumbai had frozen the operating accounts of 63 Moons in the wake of its subsidiary National Spot Exchange (NSEL) failed to settle trades worth Rs 5,600 crore executed on its platform in 2013.

