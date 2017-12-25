2017 was great, but going would be tougher next year

The week gone by had plenty of drama and action and was more than what could have been expected a week ago. There was panic on the street when in the initial phase of counting the Congress went ahead of the BJP in Gujarat. The net result was a major swing on the indices that day. The BSE Sensex made a low of 32,595 points on Monday and a high of 33,801 points, an intra-day swing of 206 points before closing at 33,601 points � a net gain of 139 points. Nifty had 10,388 points, a gain of 55 points.

The BJP retained Gujarat in a tense and closely followed election, winning 99 seats out of 182 seats. In Himachal Pradesh, they upstaged the ruling Congress winning 42 of the 68 seats in the state. These elections have been a win-win situation in more ways than one.

Many believe that the BJP was getting over confident and losing touch with ground reality. They needed a shock treatment to be brought down to earth. And by being given a tough fight in Gujarat it has been done. Secondly, this result shows the Congress party that people are willing to look at them provided they get the act together. Thirdly, all the noise about demonetisation and GST has been proved incorrect with results from Surat and all other urban cities of Gujarat where the BJP has performed very well. It shows that people are for reforms and are willing to go with them. The one place where the party had a setback was in Saurashtra as the cotton price issue and Patidar movement hit the ruling party there. In short, this would put BJP on alert and help in the coming elections in Karnataka.

Coming to the markets, the BSE Sensex made new highs and gained 477.33 points (1.41 per cent) to close at 33,940.30 points. Nifty gained 159.75 points or 1.52 per cent to close at 10,493 points. All sectoral indices recorded gains and markets look set to gain further.

In primary market news, the issue from Astron Paper Limited was oversubscribed a massive 243.29 times. QIB portion was subscribed 103.36 times, HNI 396.99 times and Retail 77.93 times. Surplus liquidity continues to be the driving force behind the markets.

The week ahead begins with a trading holiday for Christmas on Monday. Thereafter, on Thursday we have December series futures expiring. The current level of Nifty at 10,493 is higher by 266.45 points or 2.54 per cent, giving bulls a comfortable lead and hold over the bears, with just three trading sessions to go. It may also be mentioned that the calendar year end is around the corner with four days to go and time for NAV (net asset value) propping. One would see some rather sharp movement in many of the poor liquidity stocks where institutional holding is large. Investors would do well to use such movement to book profits.

2017 has been a great year for stock markets and investors have made decent money. The going would get tougher in the coming year and stock selection rather than sector would be profitable. Return expectations would have to be tempered with the budget to be presented in just under six weeks expected to be in favour of the common man and likely to provide sops. This would be the last full budget before elections due in April-May 2019. Considering that populist measures are never market friendly, post budget could be serious consolidation and correction time, while January could be a period of volatility.

The short four-day week would be volatile with an upward bias in the initial period. With expiry followed immediately by last day of the calendar year, NAV propping could give surprise movements. Enjoy the Christmas and new year gifts before getting down to serious business in 2018.