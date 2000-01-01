Arecord Rs 1,61, 116 crore was raised through various equity market routes in 2017, the highest ever mop-up in a calendar year, with IPOs and QIPs dominating the scene, says a report by Prime Database.

The year "2017 witnessed raising of Rs 1.6 lakh crore through the public equity market, 3.6 times the amount raised in the preceding year," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.

This is the highest amount raised in a calendar year, the previous high being Rs 97,746 crore raised in 2010.

"2018 looks even more promising. On the IPO front, already at the beginning of the year, there are 15 companies holding Sebi approval wanting to raise nearly Rs 12,000 crore and another 10 firms hoping to raise nearly Rs 19,000 crore awaiting approval," said Haldea.

2017 was also the best year ever for the initial public offering (IPO) market by far at Rs 68,826 crore, the previous highest being in 2010 when Rs 37,535 crore was raised, Haldea said.

As many as 36 main-board IPOs came to the market collectively raising Rs 67,147 crore, with the largest by General Insurance Corp worth Rs 11,257 crore.

The overall response from public to the mainboard IPOs of the year was also very good, the report said.

While 17 IPOs received a mega response of more than 10 times, the rest 13 offers were oversubscribed between one and three times.

As far as retail investors are concerned, the year witnessed a very good response from them as well. The highest number of applications was received by Cochin Shipyard at 19.42 lakh followed by Hudco (18.74 lakh).

Response to the IPOs was further buoyed by strong listing performance, Haldea added. Of the 36 IPOs which got listed, 18 gave a return of over 10 per cent, the report noted.

Last year also witnessed significant activity in the SME platform. There were as many as 133 SME IPOs, the highest ever, which collected a total of Rs 1,679 crore.

According to Prime, offers for sale through stock exchanges, which is for dilution of promoters holding, saw an increase from Rs 13,066 crore raised in 2016 to Rs 19,208 crore raised last year.