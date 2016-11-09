US elections to keep yellow metal volatile

High level of volatility is expected in the gold market as the US decides the new president. Analysts foresee that Republican candidate Donald Trump’s win can shake the financial market and take gold up above $1,400 per ounce. But a victory of Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton can bring down gold prices by around $50 per ounce.“The US polls are going to make a short-term impact on the metal, but we do not expect a profound impact for the long-term,” said PR Somasundaram, MD of the World Gold Council, India.According to Himanshu Gupta, chief market strategist, Karvy Comtrade, the US elections not only carry a great significance in the world’s largest economy, but also lead the global economy to a point where the trade and the foreign policies can be affected to a great extent.In the event of Trump getting elected, there can be a scenario where gold can repeat the June 23 performance when Britain chose to come out of the European Union. It can turn out to be the trigger that can help gold prices to conquer the $1,390-$1,400 an ounce mark and can eventually test the $1,500 an ounce mark as well.“The financial markets are expected to melt in the immediate short-term, in case of Trump’s victory, amidst the policy uncertainty, even if his policies can be beneficial over medium to long run. The US dollar is also likely to face downward pressure in the short-term, but in such an event the safe haven like gold are likely to get the real boost,” said Gupta. In rupee terms, prices can move up to Rs 31,500-32,000 per 10 gm in such a scenario.On the other hand, the yellow metal can take a beating as the immediate short-term reaction to Clinton’s win wherein the prices can shed the risk premium, which it is currently discounting and prices can slip lower nearly $50-$60. This will see prices coming down to Rs 29,000-28,800 per 10 gm in the Indian market.“A victory of the democratic candidate would mean not much in the present policies as she represents the ruling party, which means the ongoing policies are expected to be implemented. The financial markets are expected to take her winning as a positive and can recover the losses that are seen in the last few sessions,’ said Gupta.The US Federal Reserve’s rate hike decision, which is a key factor influencing the gold price movement, also hangs on the election outcome. “The only thing capable of derailing a rate hike can be a Trump victory. If Hillary wins, then we see a rate hike in December. Else, if Trump wins, which in turn begets uncertainty, the Fed will wait to see how things pan out before moving on rates,” said Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager, alternate investments, Quantum AMC.