Tea prices decline despite low output, falling exports demand

The border tensions and subsequent surgical strike by India have taken their toll on tea exports to Pakistan. Tea exports to Pakistan witnessed a sharp 36 per cent decline in the last phase of the last three months. According to industry estimates, exports to Pakistan now stand at 7.46 million kg.According to tea board of India officials, after border confrontations, tea is not being transported through the Wagah border. As it is actually being routed through Dubai, costs at the retail consumer level are increasing significantly. In such a scenario, Kenyan and Sri Lankan teas have become easy alternatives to the Indian tea. Kenyan tea, for instance, is available in Pakistani market 30 per cent cheaper than Indian tea. Indian tea is available between Rs 95 per kg and Rs 110 per kg.According to market analysts, apart from rising tensions, there are other reasons too, which could hit India’s overall tea exports hard this year. They list the reasons like impact of weak crude oil prices on West Asian economies, a devalued pound and lower consumption of black tea in the UK.Interestingly, while exports across sectors have been falling in the past 18 months, tea exports have generally remained insulated. In fact, during January-August 2016, tea exports rose 0.87 per cent to 135.57 million kg from the year-ago period. On an annual basis, tea exports from India are expected to be around 220 million kg, flat or slightly up from 2015 exports.India mostly exports tea to Russia, Poland, the United Kingdom, Egypt and China. China, which produces a lot of green tea, is now purchasing black tea from India as the base for specialty teas, said industry officials. In fact, tea exports to China grew 60 per cent to 3.13 million kg in January-August from 1.95 million kg for the same period last year.There is also a growing demand of Indian tea in Egypt. The volume of the annual consumption of tea in Egypt is about 90 thousand tonne. It is number one in the Arab world in tea consumption. Egypt imports tea because the climatic conditions here are not conducive for tea cultivation. In recent years, the Egyptian tea market has seen changes that have favoured the expansion of Indian tea exports. But India’s tea exports to Egypt have not been consistent–it came down to 3 million kg in 2015 from a high of 13 million kg in 2008.On the domestic front, tea production is estimated to be 4 million tonne less up to August against last year due to lower output in South India. Tea production in North India has recovered to normal production after sustaining drought for the past two-three years. Overall, tea production is expected to be between 1,190 million kg and 1,200 million kg for the full year.During January-August, tea production was lower at 717 million kg against 721 million kg last year due to 20 million kg less output in South India because of adverse weather conditions. But production in North India was higher by 16 million kg. Up to August, production in the African region has been higher by 70 million kg.Thus, tea prices in India have been hit hard also thanks to record crop in Kenya and subdued demand in international as well as local markets. Prices in the country have declined by Rs 6 per kg. But prices are expected to move higher on expectation of growth in rural demand after normal monsoon. But cost during the year is expected to be 9 per cent higher in absolute terms due to increase in wages and input expenses, as per industry estimates.