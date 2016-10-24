Shift in consumer preference weighs on soybean output

The soybean industry has been feeling the pinch from a shift in both consumer preference and government policy towards palm oil. Adani Wilmar, a top seller of branded soybean oil, has started focusing on rice bran oil and mustard oil, though its mainstay remains soybean and sunflower oil. Ruchi Soya, another major seller of soybean oil, is also hedging against market risk by expanding to domestic production of palm oil.Early this month, Ruchi Soya Industries has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Arunachal Pradesh government to boost oil palm production in the state by developing quality palm plantations. Ruchi Soya will promote and encourage development of oil palm in 25,000 hectares in four districts of the state, taking the total area under oil palm development for the company to 45,000 hectares in Arunachal Pradesh. Last year, it got permission to grow in 20,000 hectares in the East Siang district.Ruchi is already into oil pam cultivation in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Mizoram, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh. Commenting on the expansion of oil palm area, Ruchi’s managing director Dinesh Shahra, said: “This is in line with prime minister Narendra Modi’s vision of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022. Such collaboration is a stepping stone towards achieving that.”The government last month cut the import duty on both crude and refined palm oil in order to check the rise in prices ahead of the festival season. The import duty on edible grade crude palm oil and refined palm oil was cut, resepectively, to 7.5 per cent and 15 per cent.The decision may dampen the soy basket as lowering import duty will increase the domestic supply of palm oil and have a direct effect on soybean and soy oil prices, other edible oils and by-products such as soymeal, said Vinod TP, an analyst with Geofin Comtrade.After a long lean season, arrivals have started from mid-September, he said. Once arrivals are in full swing, the supply in the market will rise, leading to a fall in soybean futures prices in the near-term, he said.heIndia is heavily dependent on imports to meet the demand for cooking oil. Imports may cross 15 million tonnes in the current 2015-16 oil year ending October. Out of the 15 million tonnes, the palm oil's share is about 9 million tonnes. The reason for palm oil occupying a lion's share of the total consumption is that it is generally the cheapest vegetable oil.Soybean is one of the largest leguminous oilseed crops in the world. It is also known as the golden bean for its texture and colour. Soybean is a rich source of protein. Most soybean crops are processed into oil and meal. Oil extracted from soybean is made into shortening, margarine, cooking oil, and salad dressings. Apart from cooking purposes, it is also used for manufacturing industrial paints, varnishes, printing inks, lubricants and bio-fuels.A distinct character of the yellow bean is that it grows in any type of soil and adapts to the varied agro-climatic conditions across the globe. Around 40 per cent of tworld’s soybean output is from the US, followed by Brazil, Argentina, China and India.Nearly nine types of oilseeds are produced in India. Among them, soybean, groundnut and mustard are the major oilseeds cultivated. Soybean is the largest oilseed crop produced. It is a kharif crop, sowing of which starts at the onset of monsoon and harvesting begins from mid-September.“Even though, there is a mild decline in the acreage of soybean due to floods and shifting of cultivation to other remunerative crops such as pulses, a higher yield is likely this year on good monsoon rains. Favourable weather in the US is likely to improve output, dampening soybean prices,” Geofin’s Vinod said in a report on the oilseed's short-term outlook.“The cut in import duty on palm oil will lead to a rise in the supply of oils in the market, supporting the current bearish bias. Moreover, inspite of a rise in per capita consumption of oil in India, higher domestic crushing cost may favour higher imports of oil, which may directly affect the prices of soybean and soymeal. Besides, the rise in arrivals in major spot markets after a long lean season also weighed on prices,” he said.While the government expects soybean production at 14.2 million tonnes, market experts put the figure at 9.5 million tonnes this year. The area under soybean crop was at about 11.5 million hectares, down from last year’s 11.62 million hectares. Despite this level of production, farmers may be forced to sell their soybean near the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,775 per 100 kg.