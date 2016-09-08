Sebi sets price bands for non-farm commodities

In an effort to curb price manipulation in the commodity futures market, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday fixed daily price bands for non-agricultural commodities.The regulator has fixed daily price limits (DPL) of up to 9 per cent on both the upper and lower sides for non-agricultural commodities. Any price movement on either side beyond the set limits are not permitted.As per a Sebi circular, the aggregate limit is up to 6 per cent for steel and 9 per cent for gold and other non-agri commodities. Sebi also said that exchanges can levy different transaction charges for different commodities’ contracts and even in contracts of the same commodity.This is expected to promote competition and bring in greater efficiencies and lower transaction costs to market participants in the commodity futures segment. Sebi has been taking a series of measures to clean up the commodities futures market after it started regulating the segment following the merger of FMC with itself in September last year.According to rules prescribed on the circuit filters for steel futures, Sebi said once the trade hits the prescribed initial slab of 4 per cent, DPL will be further relaxed by 2 per cent after a cooling period of 15 minutes. During cooling periods, trading would be permitted within the previous slab of DPL. There would not be further relaxation of DPL during that day. According to the circular, Sebi would slap a 5 per cent penalty on members of commodity bourses for failing to collect the required margins from clients.Members are required to collect the ‘margin money’ from clients, which is later deposited with the exchange. Margin money includes a percentage of the value of commodity that a client is keen to trade. Incorrect reporting on collection of margin would attract a penalty of 100 per cent of the amount short collected.About gold and other non-agri commodities, Sebi said once the trade hits the prescribed initial slab (3 per cent), DPL will be further eased by 3 per cent without any cooling off period. If the price movement in reference to international market is more than the aggregate DPL, the same may be further relaxed in steps of 3 per cent by exchanges.Exchanges are required to inform Sebi’s integrated surveillance department about any such relaxation of DPLs beyond Aggregate DPL, along with all the relevant details and justification. Sebi also issued norms for Due Date Rate (DDR) fixation for regional commodity exchanges, including formation of DDR committee.The exchange would have a DDR committee comprising at least 50 per cent members other than the trading members. Secretary/executive director of the bourse would be a member of the DDR committee.