Rice prices may stay stable despite record production

India’s rice production in 2016-17 crop year (July-June) is expected to be higher than the highest so far. But despite such an overwhelming production, the domestic prices may remain stable even as the global market is going to see a downward revision in next few months.The main reason for strong price is the implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) system by the government, which purchases close to 30 million tonne of rice annually to run the public distribution system (PDS). This year, MSP of paddy has been increased to Rs 1,470 a quintal for normal variety and Rs 1,510 a quintal for higher grade.In 2015-16, the paddy MSP was Rs 1,410 a quintal for normal variety and Rs 1,450 a quintal for higher grade. The rice prices are always higher than paddy MSP as only 67 kg of rice is produced out of 100 kg of paddy processed. The government last month released the kharif crops’ output estimates for this year, which show that production of rice may be at an all-time high 93.88 million tonne against 91.31 million tonne in the year before. If the rabi target of 15.5 million tonne is achieved, the total rice production will be 109.38 million tonne. That will be nearly 5 per cent more than last year’s 104.32 million tonne.The government is confident of exceeding the target of many rabi crops including rice.According to a Bloomberg report, rice prices may extend losses after the biggest quarterly drop in three years as a revival in India’s monsoon rainfall helps boost global production to a record.The price of 5 per cent broken white rice, an Asian benchmark, may decline as much as 10 per cent in the last three months of the year as harvests start in coming months and demand remains depressed, according to Jac Luyendijk, chief executive officer of SAT Swiss Agri Trading. Prices slumped 14 per cent in the three months ended September 30, the biggest decline since Q3FY13.Global milled rice production may total a record 481.7 million tonne in the 2016-17 season, according to the US department of agriculture. Output in India, the top rice exporter since 2012, will be the second-highest ever as farmers increase planting. The country recorded its first normal monsoon rainfall in three years, rebounding from back-to-back shortfalls.“We have many exporting countries fighting for the same bone, which automatically puts pressure on prices,” Luyendijk told the agency. “Our price outlook for the coming 4-6 months is negative.”The USDA in September said India will export 10 million tonne of rice this year and boosted its forecast for shipments next year to 9.5 million tonne from 8.8 million tonne estimated a month earlier. Thailand’s main crop, which is harvested starting this month, will increase about 4.5 per cent to 25 million tonne, according to Jantida Meedech, deputy secretary general at the Office of Agricultural Economics. About 80 per cent of the output will come on to the market this quarter. The export price of rice from India is about $20 a tonne cheaper than from Thailand, according to the Thai rice exporters association.“Increasing crop arrivals in Asia and thin international demand will likely continue to pressure prices,” said Jade Savage, analyst at International Grains Council. Shipments to Nigeria, the world’s second largest buyer, have been limited by government efforts to prevent cross-border trades and a reduction in purchasing power, he said.Nigeria’s central bank stopped importers of 41 items, including rice and palm oil, from accessing official foreign-exchange markets in June 2015. The measure was part of a plan to prop up the naira after it plunged against the dollar following a drop in the price of crude oil, the country’s biggest source of foreign-exchange. Nigeria’s imports may drop 4.5 per cent to 2.1 million tonne this year, and decline to 1.9 million tonne next year, according to the USDA.“Only unexpected demand from Asia or the reopening of rice imports into Nigeria could have some stabilising impact on prices,” said Luyendijk. “As long as this demand is not around we really look to an extremely bearish scenario,” the Bloomberg report said quoting Luyendijk.Nigeria, which was the largest export destination of non-basmati rice in 2015, wants to collaborate with India in rice production. They know that they can grow rice but they need rice processing technology and rice mills that was something they wanted to collaborate with Indian rice producers, according to India’s economic relations secretary in foreign ministry Amar Sinha.Meanwhile, India has also been exploring other destinations to boost rice exports. The charge d’affairs of India’s embassy to Cairo was quoted in local media there saying India is ready to provide Egypt with any quantity of high-quality rice at competitive prices. He has discussed with Egyptian officials on possible bilateral agreements regarding supply of Indian rice to Egypt.Egypt has said it may import 500,000 tonne of rice to boost its strategic reserves to keep prices under check, ahead of currency devaluation. Prices of rice were rising there due to shortages. Egypt, a traditional rice exporter, has seen local producers hoarding stocks that led to higher domestic prices artificial shortages.