Rains, reservoir water data spell good mustard output

With water storage in 91 major reservoirs of the country for the week ending on August 24 was 102.147 billion cubic metres (bcm), which is 65 per cent of their total storage capacity. It was 112 per cent of the storage of corresponding period of last year and 102 per cent of last 10 years.This is good news for rabi crops, which depend on reservoirs for irrigation. Mustard is the main oilseed crop grown during rabi season. Other major crops include wheat and chana. Since mustard is mainly grown in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, an analysis of water availability in reservoirs in these states is critical for the crop’s outlook.There are six reservoirs under the central water commission (CWC) having total storage capacity of 18.01 bcm in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. The total live storage available in these reservoirs is 12.97 bcm, 72 per cent of their total live storage capacity. The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 91 per cent and average storage of last 10 years during the corresponding period was 75 per cent of live storage capacity of reservoirs.Thus storage during current year is less than the corresponding period of last year and is also less than the average storage of last 10 years during the corresponding period. Only one month is left of the four-month monsoon season and the India meteorological department has predicted subdued rainfall in September than what was forecast earlier.The country is likely to receive no­r­mal rains through the June-Sep­t­em­ber monsoon season, but not surplus rains because there is less chance of La Nina weather pattern em­erging. In weather parlance, La Nina occurrence is associated with good-to-heavy showers during the season.IMD defines average or normal rai­n­fall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire four-month season. In July, IMD had forecast rains at 106 per cent for the country as a whole.Rajasthan, the largest grower of mustard, received 471.7 mm rain bet­ween June 1 and August 26, which is 42 per cent higher than the 50-year average of 333.2 mm, according to the IMD data. Similarly, MP has also received excess or 36 per cent higher than normal rain at 980.3 mm during this period. Barring, Punjab and Haryana, all other states where mustard is grown have received normal rainfall during the season, as per IMD standards. Si­n­ce Punjab and Haryana farmers mostly use gr­o­undwater to irrigate mustard, the­re may not be any problem for the crop.In 2015-16 crop year (July-June), two rounds of hailstorms over northern region within 15 days in February damaged the mustard crops after which production declined to 6.82 million tonne, according to the agriculture ministry data released on August 2. In May, the government had estimated mustard output at 6.85 million tonne.Last year, the acreage was also down due to drought leading to not achieving the targetted production of 8.1 million tonne, a government official said. Mustard has a share of about 80 per cent in production of all rabi oilseeds. Next month, the government will release the production target of mustard for the 2016-17 crop year during the rabi conference.Mustard oil was selling in the retail market at about Rs 132 a litre as of August 26, against at about Rs 122 per litre in Delhi in March, the consumer affairs ministry data show.As the government is yet to take a decision on the release of GM mustard for commercial cultivation, the industry has come out in support of adopting new technology. “It is indeed sad. Science remains incidental in a regime where political discretion remains the only rule applied consistently,” SEA president Pravin Lunkad said in a statement.Deepak Pental, former vice-chancellor of Delhi University who developed GM mustard, said it would increase yield to 2.6 tonne per hectares, which is 25-30 per cent more than the best yielding non-hybrid crop. But RH 749, a non-hy­brid mustard variety, yields 2.5 tonne per hectare, said Dhiraj Singh, director, the directorate of rapeseed-mustard research, Bharatpur, Rajasthan.Reacting to a Reuters’ report, the government on August 25 said “no final decision has been taken as yet on the issue (of allowing commercial release of GM mustard).” “The genetically engineering approval committee (GEAC), at a meeting on August 11, examined the safety documents prepared by the sub-committee. The document will be put up on the website of GEAC inviting comments from the public,” the statement said.