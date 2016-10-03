Mills want CCI to buy cotton in peak season

As volatile cotton prices have been affecting their operations, spinning mills have asked the textile ministry to direct the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to procure 7-8 million bales of the commodity during peak season on their behalf.CCI procures cotton for the sake of farmers when the prices fall below the minimum support price. It procures the low-priced cotton and provides minimum support price (MSP) to farmers. This cotton is later auctioned to traders and mills.The spinning mills want CCI to stock up for commercial purposes. According to them, CCI can buy cotton when the local price rules lower than the globle rate and retain it as buffer stock. It can then sell this stock to mills during the remaining months at a price, which is an aggregate of purchase price, carrying cost, interest amount and insurance.“More than 80 per cent of the cotton arrives at the market during November to March. But due to financial constraints and limited credit facility, spinning mills are not able to procure the entire requirement for the year. Instead, they end up procuring high cost cotton during the lean season,” said M Senthilkumar, chairman of the southern India mills’ association (SIMA).Moreover, 80 per cent of the textile manufacturing units are in the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) category. In the past few years volatile cotton prices have affected their production. Cotton prices, which stood at Rs 33,000 per candy during the peak season, reached almost Rs 50,000 per candy during July. “The clean cotton price was up to Rs 65 per kg while the yarn price increased only by Rs 20-30 per kg, thus making the spinning mills incur Rs 20-25 per kg loss during the last three months,’ he said.The downstream sectors such as handlooms, powerlooms and apparel units also incurred huge losses and there was a decline in the export of cotton textiles. The Indian cotton textile industry is facing severe recession due to the tariff barriers and sluggish demand for cotton yarn in the domestic and export markets. Under such scenario, the high volatility in cotton price has rendered hundreds of spinning mills unviable, he added.India produces 33-36 million bales of cotton and almost 20 million bales are bought by large traders during the season. They partly export and partly sell this cotton to the mills at higher prices during the lean season, he added.Different spinning mills’ across the country, asked the textile ministry to announce cotton fibre security policy so that low-cost working capital and adequate stocks become available. This will hike the stock-to-use ratio of the units to 25 per cent.