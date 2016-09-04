Mentha oil prices likely to firm up on lower supply

In the spot markets of Rampur, Sambhal, Barabanki and Chandausi in Uttar Pradesh, mentha oil is stable for quite some time. The demand in the spot market is normal. But since supplies are on the lower side, prices could firm up in the next few months. While the crop is anticipated to be better than earlier estimates, it’s still lower than last year. The anticipation is based on the fact that 70-75 per cent of the total crop has already been harvested.The mentha oil futures of July contract in the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) witnessed 982.8 quintal delivery in Barabanki and 561.6 quintal in Chandausi at the closing rate of Rs 1,057.30 per kg. The near month September contract closed at Rs 894.70 per kg on September 2, down from Rs 944.30 per kg as on August 1.In MCX, where the largest volume of mentha oil futures traded in the country, the currently traded September delivery was launched in June while other contracts such as October, November and December were started trading four months prior to their expiry day.Last year, there was a record delivery of 1.35 million kg mentha oil valued at about Rs 156 crore in June contract in MCX. But the open interest position saw a continuous decline after that. The availability of a liquid futures market in mentha oil has benefitted stakeholders of the commodity value chain, including the physical marketing infrastructure such as warehouses in the major producing belt of UP.Consumption of mentha oil, which is extracted from mint leaves, is high considering its extensive usage for a wide range of products like hygiene items, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), pharmaceutical, perfumery and confectionery.India is the largest producer and exporter of mentha oil in the world. Mentha arvensis is cultivated in UP, Bihar, Punjab and Uttarakhand. Area under mentha in the country is estimated at about 350,000 hectares and production 45,000 tonne a year.Mentha is an aromatic herb, which also goes by the name Japanese pudina in India. Steam distillation and filtration of dried mentha arvensis leaves produces mentha oil, which can be processed to yield menthol and other derivatives. Mentha Oil is very popular due to its cooling and refreshing aroma. The properties of the mentha oil make it an essential ingredient in making various lozenges, toothpastes, pain balms, cold balms, and many others.Mentha arvensis was first introduced in India between 1958 and 1964 by the regional research laboratory (RRL), Jammu. In 1980s, new strains were introduced by the central institute of medicinal and aromatic plants (CIMAP). By 1996, India was producing 6000 tonne of mentha oil. It touched 45,000 tonne in 2013, according to MCX data.MCX prescribes that each delivery shall be in multiples of delivery lots and be designated for only one delivery centre and one location in such centre. Delivery will be accompanied with duly discharged warehouse receipt, valid quality certificate (valid up to minimum one month after the expiry of the contract), as per contract specifications from the exchange approved quality certifying agency.Delivery once submitted cannot be withdrawn or cancelled or changed, unless so agreed by the exchange. Goods tendered under delivery shall be in conformity with the contract specifications. The members tendering delivery will have the option of delivering such grades of menthol oil as permitted by MCX under the contract specifications.The buyer will not have any option to select a particular grade and the delivery offered by the seller and allocated by the exchange shall be binding on him.Physical inspection of stock in possession of members or clients at warehouses is allowed. Request for such physical inspection would have to be submitted to the exchange and MCX after verification of such requests allows such inspection.The method of sampling, the system of drawing samples, quality analysis, testing at warehouse and certification by surveyor or assayer, is prescribed by MCX from time to time. The exchange selects the assayer from the empanelled assayers as specified by it from time to time. The assayer completes the process of retesting and submits a report within a reasonable period to the exchange. The process of retesting includes drawing and collection of samples by the assayer from warehouse, retesting and submission of report.If the retesting report conforms to the quality specification of the exchange, only then the goods are accepted by the client.