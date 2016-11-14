Indian rubber rates may stay firm in the coming months

Natural rubber prices in the international and domestic market have been moving divergently of late as higher premium and increased imports made it difficult for Indian rubber prices to catch up with international trend.Between July and September, Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber prices have been consolidating within a range of 145-165 yen per kg. By September-end there was a breakout in the international market and at the Tokyo Commodity Exchange prices were steadily moving up to a yearly high of 207.7 yen per kg last week. TOCOM had seen this level only in July last year.Weakening of the Japanese yen against a basket of major currencies pushed rubber prices up. A bounce-back in crude oil prices too supported rubber prices as crude is a raw material used in the production of synthetic rubber. Moreover, the manufacturing data coming from China showed signs of revival. The Chinese purchase managers’ index (PMI) moved up in October higher than the market expectations, pushing commodity prices up.However, in the Indian market, spot rubber prices were consolidating around Rs 115-118 per kg in September and October. Last week, prices inched up to Rs 120 per kg, much lower than the multi-year high touched in August. In the futures market, rubber was trading at Rs 128 per kg.In the Indian market, the peak season had started by August and planters had resumed tapping after the lean season. Further, the imports have been higher and the industry has been meeting its needs through imports. As per the rubber board data, between April and September, India imported 250,275 tonnes of natural rubber, which was close to half of the total consumption of 518,930 tonnes during the period.“The Indian rubber was available at a higher premium compared with that from Malaysia and Thailand and this made imports viable. In July, Indian rubber prices were Rs 57 per kg costlier than that from Malaysia and Rs 35 higher than the Thai rubber,” said Anu V Pai, analyst, Geofin Comtrade.However, Indian prices were following the international price trends till September.TOCOM rubber prices were trading at the lowest level of 144 yen per kg in January-February. By March, the recovery started and in April prices touched 205 yen per kg. In the Indian spot market, prices saw a pullback to Rs 145 per kg from the multi-year low of Rs 91 per kg in February.In the National Multi Commodity Exchange, natural rubber prices had touched a low of Rs 89.75 per kg in February. Since March, prices were continuously moving up and the commodity was trading at Rs 149.40 per kg by April. The main reason for this pullback was the decision of the three large rubber producers – Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia – to restrict exports in order to lift sagging prices.By April, the weather conditions started pushing them up. Due to El Nino effect, the Asian producers, especially Thailand and Malaysia, were hit by severe heat and drought. Rubber production was significantly affected by drought-like situation.Meanwhile, crude oil prices too made some recovery from their sub-$30 dollar per barrel levels and moved up above $40.However, after April the weak Chinese manufacturing data once again started raising concerns about consumption and the prices started cooling down both in the international and domestic markets.“The price differential between Indian and international prices has narrowed significantly compared with what it was in July. Bangkok rubber is now costlier by Rs 3.5 per kg than Indian rubber and the premium of Indian rubber against Malaysian rubber has come down to Rs 9 per kg. This will see the imports coming down in the near future, but a surge in domestic purchase cannot be anticipated as most of the tyre manufacturers reportedly have enough stock,” said Pai.This may keep Indian rubber prices firm in the coming months. In the futures market, rubber has a strong resistance at Rs 132 per kg and support at Rs 123 per kg. In TOCOM, rubber has a stiff resistance at 212 yen per kg.