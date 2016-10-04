High demand set to fuel festive season gold sales

Gold prices have risen by about 24 per cent since the beginning of this year, and maintained significantly higher prices compared to the same time last year even despite what seemed to be a cooling down of prices.Gold prices held steady at Rs 31,200 for 10 gm on Monday, after falling over the weekend, even though silver fell marginally to Rs 45,450 per kg.There is nothing like the big Indian festival season to push sales in the precious metal. So, jewellers have laid out plans to feed the pent-up demand for gold by foregoing a part of their margins on making charges in the hope of getting more and more buyers.The movement of gold prices holds the key to sales this time as customers are waiting for price corrections to make purchases. “In rupee terms there should be growth in sales revenues. But if the volumes have to move up, there should be some dip in prices,” said Bachhraj Bamalwa, past chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation. Rising gold prices were one big factor that curbed demand in the previous quarters. They had risen by 30 per cent to the yearly high levels in July before cooling down. Still, gold prices are 16 per cent up from the level seen during same time last year.Traders and market analysts believe a pent-up demand in the market can boost sales. For the past three quarters, both demand and fresh imports were significantly low compared to last year. According to data from precious metals agency GFMS, the country officially imported 270 tonnes of gold between January and September against 658 tonnes during the same period last year. In the July-September quarter last year itself, imports stood at 258 tonnes, close to three-quarter imports this year. “Jewellers have enough stocks to meet the current demand and they will have to replenish stocks only when there is a good festive demand. So, imports will pick up only when the market sees good demand,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst-precious metals demand at GFMS, South Asia and UAE.Pulling in the customers had seemed to be an uphill task due to high prices. “The first quarter was a wash out as consumers deferred purchases till the budget in February in the hope that the import duties will come down. After the budget, jewellers went on strike in March to protest against excise duty. The second quarter too was a truncated period for sales as the jewellers’ strike extended into April and remained more or less effective until Akshaya Tritiya when sales saw a brief boost,” said P R Somasundaram, managing director, India, World Gold Council. However, elevated price levels and a regulatory push for transparency through PAN cards, tax collection at source and excise duty on jewellery, coupled with weaker rural incomes kept demand subdued, he said.The wedding season and the long festive season is expected to right that, high prices or otherwise. “Wedding accounts for 60 per cent of gold sales and these purchases cannot be deferred. It is the discretionary spend that can get affected,” said Bamalwa.However, the market looks forward to the positive factors in the economy to reflect in higher discretionary spends this festive season. The Seventh Central Pay Commission is seen as one such factor. The normal monsoon and increased rural incomes go in favour of gold purchases. The general recovery in the economy too is supportive of consumer spending. There is also another reason that boosts demand. While the efforts of jewellers are expected to contribute to this, demand has also come from rural India, due to a rise in income enabled by a good monsoon.After three lean quarters, jewellers have become active with promotions and offers. Most of them are offering between 20 per cent and 100 per cent waiver of making charges and wastage on gold purchases and diamond-studded jewellery purchases. Kalyan Jewellers have introduced loyalty cards under ‘Kalyan Priority Programme’. Customers can make a one-time payment starting from Rs 2000. This will enable the customer to shop for Rs 60,000 worth gold, diamond and uncut diamond jewellery without paying for making charges and wastage for the next 11 months.Tanishq is offering its customers up to 25 per cent off on making charges on gold jewellery and up to 25 per cent of bill value on diamond jewellery. Gitanjali has introduced Samriddhi Offer for the brands like Nakshatra, Gili, Asmi, Nirvana, Sangini, Diya, Parineeta. On every purchase of diamond jewellery from a participating brand, consumers can get up to 100 per cent value back in the form of a flat 20 per cent discount plus free diamond jewellery and international watches.“Even after a 100 per cent waiver, jewellers can make margins with the prices going up. The price of gold imported in the beginning of the year has gone up by 24 per cent. Further, gold is available in the bullion market at a discount of Rs 100 per 10 gm. The discount was Rs 350 per 10 gm a month back,” said Nambiath of GFMS.Silver purchases are expected to be better than gold in case the precious metal prices soften during the festive season. Silver prices have gone up by around 38 per cent in the domestic and international market since the beginning of the year.Silver imports are estimated to decline by 55 to 60 per cent to 3,000 to 3,500 tonnes as against 7,954 tonnes in 2015. In the first half of the year, the import of silver has been around 48 per cent less at 2,027 tonnes against 3,870 tonnes in the same period in 2015. With prices remaining higher compared to the levels in the previous years, experts believe the imports in the second half will remain between 1,200 to 1,400 tonnes. This would see the annual imports falling by around 60 per cent.“Indian silver demand is highly price sensitive and is largely attributed to its price volatility. There is a tendency to hoard metal at rates perceived as trading at the bottom of the cycle and destocking at higher levels. Silver imports last year reached 7,954 tonnes, the third consecutive year of increase to reach a fresh record high. Last year, the average price was down by 15 per cent compared to the annual average of 2014, while the silver price has increased by an impressive 38 per cent this year,” said Nambiath.Diamond sales are expected to be higher than gold this time. “Diamonds will sell better this time. While gold prices have increased 24 per cent, diamond prices have more or less remained flat. Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and De Beers have come up with promotional campaigns which are expected to increase sales,’ said Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Gitanjali Export Corporation.The share of diamonds in the Indian jewellery market has come down to 12 per cent from 18 per cent five to seven years back. While gold prices have gone up considerably in these years, diamond prices have moved up by only four to five per cent.“India continues to be one of the top performing markets where diamond consumption is concerned. It is thus imperative to protect and grow diamond equity and this will require a sharp focus on consumer confidence and consumer demand,” Stephen Lussier, executive vice president, marketing, De Beers Group said.Platinum prices are up 16 per cent since the beginning of the year even though they cooled down from the yearly high levels in August. According to Vaishali Banerjee, managing director, India, Platinum Guild International, prevailing favourable prices are an incentive for consumers to buy the precious metal or even upgrade to a piece of jewellery.According to her, there are three key segments that drive the platinum jewellery demand in India —Love Bands, Evara and men’s jewellery.