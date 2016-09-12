LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Govt to raise buffer stock for pulses to 20L tonnes

By PTI Sep 12 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Commodities
Government on Monday decided to raise buffer stock of pulses to 20 lakh tonnes from 8 lakh tonnes now through domestic procurement and imports in order to keep the prices stable and encourage farmers to grow dals.

The Centre had created buffer stock of pulses to make market intervention and supply pulses at cheaper rates. Retail prices have fallen in the last few weeks and are currently in a range of Rs 115-170 per kg across major cities.

“The cabinet committee on economic affairs has approved the proposal of department of consumer affairs on enhancing the buffer stock for pulses up to 20 lakh tonnes. The buffer stock will be built through domestic procurement and imports of 10 lakh tonnes each,” an official statement said.

The requisite funds for this operation would be provided through the 'price stabilisation fund' scheme of the department.

“The exercise will ensure a stable price regime for pulses and will also encourage domestic farmers to increase production of pulses,” it added.

For creating the additional buffer stock, the domestic procurement would be undertaken by the central agencies namely, FCI, NAFED and SFAC, at the prevailing market prices if the prevailing market prices are above minimum support prices (MSP), and at MSP, if otherwise.

In addition, state governments may also be authorised, wherever possible, to undertake the procurement in a manner similar to decentralised procurement of foodgrains.

Import of pulses to meet the buffer stock requirements would be undertaken through government-to-government contract and/or spot purchase from the global market through designated public sector enterprise of department of commerce.

India's pulses production fell to 16.47 million tonnes in 2015-16 crop year (July-June) from 17.15 million tonnes in the previous year. Pulses output had remained low in the past two crop years due to drought, resulting in spike of retail rates.

However, production is expected to rise to 20 million tonnes in 2016-17 as farmers have grown pulses in larger area this year following good monsoon, high market prices and sharp increase in the minimum support price (MSP).

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • An opaque sector
    Indian investigators sit on defence probes, as fresh leads emerge in the Embraer deal

    Walter Nunes broke the story a couple of days back in Brazil’s leading newspaper, Folha De Sau Paulo, on investigations into Embraer’s three EMB A

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sachin Shridhar

Clogged roads and urban cardiac arrest

If you are a daily commuter on the roads of ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

God's existence cannot be proved

The interplay between science and religion rarely strays from popular ...

Shona Adhikari

Museum veterans add integrity to different auction houses

A change of job seems to be the trend among ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter