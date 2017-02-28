Gold spot exchange likely by year-end, work on fast track

The process of setting up a spot gold exchange is likely to get accelerated soon and the necessary approvals are expected to come in any time. According to industry sources, the ball is set to roll once the new Sebi chief takes charge and the exchange will be operational before the end of the calendar year.



The government had indicated its interest in setting up a spot exchange for commodities in the Budget. Apart from providing a national-level platform for efficient trading and price discovery, the exchange is also expected to bring in transparency in the bullion trade, which is largely cash-driven at present.



Sources said the government will soon be asking the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to work out the necessary regulatory framework for the spot exchange as this will be different from the futures exchanges operating in the country. The finance ministry is said to be keen on fast forwarding things and the incoming Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi, now additional secretary with the finance ministry, could be instrumental in this, sources said.



“The exchange proposal is moving in the right direction and we hope to get the nod from Sebi on this soon. Post-approval, we are confident that the exchange will be operational before the end of the calendar year,” said Sur­e­nder Mehta, president, Ind­i­an Bullion and Jewellers Association, which has tied up with BSE to set up the gold spot exchange.



In India, despite being the second largest consu­mer, the gold market is highly fragmented with prices varying from city to city and state to state. With GST co­m­ing into place, there will be uniform taxation and it will make standardisation in gold trade easier.



Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of BSE, believes this will be a game changer for, “not only will it reduce price variation, delivery, improve purity, enable seamless transfer from wholesaler to retailer, but also the government itself is keen on pushing this so that it helps reduce our import bills. Ultimately gold is a currency and it should be regulated by Sebi just as it regulates the futures commodity market in bullion.”



The exchange is expected to enhance the gold market’s efficiency by way of efficient price discovery, qu­a­l­ity assurance, active retail part­i­cipation, use of gold bars and gold coins and gold-lin­k­ed financial products inste­ad of jewellery for investment purposes. A large buy­er-seller platform will also help cut imports, as availabi­lity issues will be addressed more efficiently.



“The government wants to bifurcate jewellery sales and bullion trade as in other markets. Bullion will be handled as a financial product transacted at the exchange. Similar to equities, real-time buying and selling of gold will be possible. As any other exchange, spot gold exch­a­nge too will be KYC- compliant,” said Saurabh Gadgil, director, IBJA.



Initially, the exchange will look at domestic spot co­n­tracts for bullion. Global spot gold contracts denominated in US dollars based on delivery outside the domestic tariff area, dore swap contract and gold lending and borrowing mechanism could be added in the future.



“Similar to the association with IBJA, we are forging tieups with other trade bodies,’ said Chauhan.



The exchange will bring in a large range of participants from bullion traders, importers, banks, jewellers -- both small and big – and ret­ail investors. “As per the current government regulations for the exchanges, the prom­oter holding is capped at 26 per cent, 5 per cent for institutions and 1 per cent for individual investors. We will have to see whether the regulations for the spot market will be similar,” said Mehta.



