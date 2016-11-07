Gold to shine further on US election jitters

With the US election campaign taking many twists and turns, investors are getting into the risk mode dumping stocks and buying safe haven assets such as gold and shorter-duration bonds.



Tracking global cues, gold in domestic markets has topped Rs 31,000 for 10g last week.



Republican candidate Donald Trump’s resurgence in the recent polls has rattled investors, forcing them to go into risk-off trades.



“Globally, the equity market was in jitters on concern that Trump is likely to win the US presidential election next week. The market will see further weakness if he wins the presidential election. Investors should avoid taking huge position in the market, as volatility could increase as election results are announced,” said Rohit Gadia, founder & CEO, CapitalVia Global Research. The fact that gold has gained more than 3 per cent over the past nine trading sessions to $1,303.30 an ounce last Friday even as S&P 500 fell for nine days in a row, its longest losing streak since 1980, reflects investor preference.



Even the prospect of higher US interest rates hasn’t taken the shine off gold as angst over Trump or Hillary weighs on investors’ minds.



Analysts at Citigroup Inc are among those saying further gains could be in store for bullion should Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who is seen by some investors as the more predictable contender.



One estimate suggested that if Clinton becomes President, global equities could bounce back and the Nifty could be in the trading range of 8,550-8,850.



Election-related jitters have also weakened the dollar against all the major currencies, while the US bonds rallied as investors looked for safer bets.



Oil too has come under pressure with US-traded crude fell 1.3 per cent to $44.07 a barrel on Friday, marking a six-day losing streak with prices falling 11 per cent.



Citigroup said gold could climb to as high as $1,400 if Trump wins. Market observers said election fears and a weaker dollar had propelled gold above $1,300 this week.



Sentiments have been hit across the globe. The US stocks slump have dragged global equities markets with Stoxx Europe 600 down 4.5 per cent over the past nine sessions, while Japan’s Nikkei stock average fell 1.9 per cent.



Apart from the US elections, the fear of Fed rate hike in December on the back of strong economic numbers, are also keeping investors on the edge.



“We believe the knee-jerk-reaction to a Trump victory is likely to be a risk-off bid in front to intermediate treasuries and a steeper curve. The 10-year yield may not rise much in the case of a Clinton victory,” Barclays said in a note.



Last week, the US Federal Reserve said it will hold interest rates, but gave stronger hints that it could tighten monetary policy in December.



While rate increases are generally considered bad news for gold, instead of falling, gold prices have gone up, signalling investor appetite for a safer bet.



A Trump win could likely see a wave of risk aversion and as polls continue to tighten, gold prices should continue to edge higher, analysts said.



Some analysts are predicting gold could surge to $1,500 on safe-haven buying.



The UBS note said that gold’s recent run-up from $1,250 October 14 has been fuelled by political uncertainty in the US, pointing to an increase in price volatility as polls suggest an increasingly tight presidential race.



It said in the longer run, “what matters for gold are real rates.”



A recent poll showed Trump marginally in the lead in the race for the White House, while the lead enjoyed by his rival Hillary Clinton has halved in the recent week.



Markets fear a victory for Trump, whose protectionist rhetoric has prompted concern for the economy under his presidency.



Domestic market was also traded low in line with the global trend. All four trading sessions of the past week ended in negative with Nifty finally closed below the 8,500 mark.



Experts say that the market will keenly watch the US election this week. Any negative news on that front will take the Nifty to 8,300-level, which is the next support level for the market.



“Investors generally view Clinton as a known quantity, but there is deep uncertainty about what a Trump win might mean for US economic policy, free trade and geopolitics. If there is any change in lead position in US, then there will be some action,” Vijay Singhania, founder-director, Trade Smart Online, a leading discount brokerage firm, pointed out.



On the domestic front, gold is likely to go up in the near future and can touch a level of Rs 32,000 by mid-2017.



Gold prices generally go up in times of uncertainty and we can expect a lot of it for the next 5-6 months. US elections, the OPEC meeting and Fed`s decision to increase interest rates in December, are some immediate triggers.



On the domestic front, better monsoon, Seventh Pay Commission hike will create additional disposable income, which will result in demand for gold jewellery among Indian households, said Jay Prakash Gupta, director and CEO of Mdirect.



In stock-specific action during the week, the central government divested 1.63 per cent stake worth Rs 21 billion in L&T. Pharma stocks traded lower after the US justice department's probe into collusion and drastic price increases by generic pharmaceutical companies.



This is sentimentally negative for Indian pharma companies as they have significant exposure to the United States.



