Gold losing glitter?

The World Gold Council has once again made a downward revision of its annual gold demand projection for India, bringing it down by around 200 tonnes compared with last year. Considering the demand situation, WGC had revised the projection after the June quarter as well.As per the new estimate, the annual demand is expected to be between 650 tonnes and 750 tonnes, down from 750-850 tonnes as projected after the June quarter and 200 tonnes lesser than 850-950 tonnes projected at the beginning of the calendar year.After the first three quarters this year, gold demand stood at 441 tonnes, 29 per cent down from 621 tonnes during the same period last year. Even if the demand in the fourth quarter remains 238 tonnes as in the case of last year, the country will be consuming around 680 tonnes of gold.“Diwali sales were better than last year and there are chances of wedding demand also picking up during the quarter. But there are events like the US polls, which are likely to impact the prices either way. In such a situation, we have brought down our projections,” said PR Somasundaram, managing director, WGC India.But WGC does not believe that there has been any structural change in the dem­and in India. Usually, Ind­ia consumes 850-950 tonnes of gold annually. “In 2008, the demand was 823 tonnes and it fell to 642 tonnes in 2009. But the next year it rose to 1,001 tonnes. This time too, demand has not disappeared, it got converted to latent demand, which will get satisfied when the price and market conditions are favourable,” he said.Similar to the first half of the year, the demand for the third quarter too has not been as good as expected. It was down at 194.8 tonnes in the third quarter, 28 per cent below the third quarter of previous year. “While elevated price has been an obvious factor for the drop in volume, other issues appear to have had an impact on demand like the trade strike following the introduction of excise duty, the regulation on PAN card for purchases above Rs 2 lakh and the subdued sentiment on gold buying when the income disclosure scheme was running and the unusual discounts to bullion prices in the unorganised segments that caused further disruption to the official trade cha­n­nels,” said Somasundaram.Imports too have been low till the September quarter. As per the data from precious metals analyst GFMS, the net official imports in the third quarter fell by 83 per cent from last year to a mere 35.5 tonnes. WGC finds that the unofficial imports sho­uld have gone up by around 12 per cent in the third quarter of the calendar year. In 2015, the country received 100-120 tonnes of gold through the grey channel.Of the total demand in the third quarter, jewellery demand was down 28 per cent at 154.7 tonnes, while investment demand dipped by 30 per cent to 40 tonnes. However, recycled gold was up by 114 per cent at 39 tonnes against 18.2 tonnes in the third quarter of 2015.Globally too, demand fell in the third quarter by 10 per cent to 993 tonnes. Total investment demand rose 44 per cent to 336 tonnes, with exchange-traded products’ inflows accounting for 146 tonnes. Investors continued to build up their strategic allocations to gold.But this could not offset the global jewellery demand, which was down by 21 per cent at 493 tonnes. RBI demand was halved to 82 tonnes this quarter, compared with 168 tonnes in the same period last year.But WGC expects India and China to lead demand in the ongoing fourth quarter. “The core physical markets of India and China continued to suffer under high prices and squeezed incomes in the third quarter, but it looks like that the fourth quarter may be better. Price expectations have always been a key trigger for gold purchases and consumers responded quickly to the price drop in early October.