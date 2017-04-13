LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Gold imports jump 582% in March on festival and wedding demand

By Bloomberg Apr 13 2017

Tags: Commodities
Gold imports by India are said to have jumped almost seven-fold in March from a year earlier as jewellers stocked up anticipating a demand recovery during the wedding season that began this month and the auspicious Hindu gold-buying day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Shipments advanced 582.5 per cent to 120.8 tonne last month from a year earlier, according to a person familiar with provisional data from the finance ministry, who asked not to be identified as the data aren’t public. Imports dropped 20 per cent to 716.4 tonnes in the year ended March 31. Finance ministry spokesman DS Malik declined to comment on the data.

Consumption in India, the world’s second-biggest gold buyer, has been recovering after a falling to the lowest level in seven years in 2016. A strike in March last year after a levy was introduced on jewellery produced and sold in India reduced consumption that was further dented by the government’s decision to withdraw high-denomination currency notes. March usually sees a spurt in gold imports due to warehouse clearance and re-stocking, the person said.

“Imports were down till January due to demonetisation, so now people are re-stocking,” Mehul Choksi, chairman of jewellery store chain Gitanjali Gems, said by phone from Mumbai.

Trade data in India has been encouraging so far and suggests that the challenges to purchases due to demonetisation are probably fading faster than initially anticipated, UBS said in a report on April 5. Purchases are expected to pick up heading into the Akshaya Tritiya festival that falls toward the end of April this year, while import data for the next couple of months will be a good gauge of underlying demand, according to the report.

Indians buy gold during festivals and for marriages as part of the bridal trousseau or as gifts, and the nation imports almost all the gold it consumes.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • More power to us
    No company has the right to pass on excess fuel cost load to consumers

    Supreme Court directive not allowing Tatas and Adanis to pass on the hugely incremental fuel costs to consumers by enhancing power tariffs is a step i

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium : MACHIAVELLIAN KAK

Long years after J&K’s accession to India, disputed by many ...

Gautam Datt

The clarion call of Kashmir

The outcome of bypolls is often not considered to be ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The art of being present in the fleeting present

The essence of time, along with space, holds the fulcrum ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter