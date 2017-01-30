Gold imports dip to 13-year low

Gold imports fell to 13-year low in 2016 to 510 tonnes as protests against introduction of excise duty and mandatory PAN card norms kept the demand subdued for long and demonetisation created further uncertainties.



The imports were down 43.5 per cent from 904 tonnes in 2015 and lowest since 2003, finds precious metals agency GFMS. The demand too was 34 per cent down to 580 tonnes in 2016, lowest in 13 years.



The import for domestic consumption was down 51.5 per cent to 343 tonnes, comprising 221 tonnes of bullion and 121 tonnes of dore bars. But the country imported 167 tonnes for the export purposes and this was down only 14 per cent.



The average monthly gold imports used to be 60 tonnes in 2015 and in 2016 between February and September, the monthly average stood at 13 tonnes. During this period gold was mostly available at a discount to the landed price.



But in Q4 there was a surge in demand, especially immediately after demonetisation. In Q4 the country imported 233 tonnes against 246 tonnes in the same qu­a­r­ter last year. While in Q3FY17 import was 79 ton­nes, it was 77 tonnes in Q2.



“The industry was in the process of destocking after the implementation of the excise duty; demonetisation exacerbated this as it was in a way setting a deadline for retailers to clean up their books,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst (precious metals demand, GFMS So­uth Asia & UAE. This was evident from the investment demand, which went up 14 per cent in Q4 against the same quarter last year.



Going forward, GFMS expects that the imports will increase due to pent up demand and favourable duty structure.



