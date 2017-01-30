LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My Money

Gold imports dip to 13-year low

By Sangeetha G. Jan 30 2017 , Chennai

Tags: Commodities
Gold imports fell to 13-year low in 2016 to 510 tonnes as protests against introduction of excise duty and mandatory PAN card norms kept the demand subdued for long and demonetisation created further uncertainties.

The imports were down 43.5 per cent from 904 tonnes in 2015 and lowest since 2003, finds precious metals agency GFMS. The demand too was 34 per cent down to 580 tonnes in 2016, lowest in 13 years.

The import for domestic consumption was down 51.5 per cent to 343 tonnes, comprising 221 tonnes of bullion and 121 tonnes of dore bars. But the country imported 167 tonnes for the export purposes and this was down only 14 per cent.

The average monthly gold imports used to be 60 tonnes in 2015 and in 2016 between February and September, the monthly average stood at 13 tonnes. During this period gold was mostly available at a discount to the landed price.

But in Q4 there was a surge in demand, especially immediately after demonetisation. In Q4 the country imported 233 tonnes against 246 tonnes in the same qu­a­r­ter last year. While in Q3FY17 import was 79 ton­nes, it was 77 tonnes in Q2.

“The industry was in the process of destocking after the implementation of the excise duty; demonetisation exacerbated this as it was in a way setting a deadline for retailers to clean up their books,” said Sudheesh Nambiath, lead analyst (precious metals demand, GFMS So­uth Asia & UAE. This was evident from the investment demand, which went up 14 per cent in Q4 against the same quarter last year.

Going forward, GFMS expects that the imports will increase due to pent up demand and favourable duty structure.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY MONEY

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • The Trump way
    US entry ban on citizens of 7 Muslim nations only amplifies the Islamic threat

    Global free trade and the movement of service providers as we knew it, is dead. They have been Trumped.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Disequilibrium: From Hadrian's Wall to Modi’s intent

Almost overnight Donald Trump is like a phantom in a ...

Anil Dharker

The one in which Sir Ian McKellen dazzles India

It takes something special to pack NCPA’s 1,100-seat Tata Theatre, ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Bias and prejudice exist in science too

Religion has caused a lot of harm to humanity. ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter