Gold glitters before cash crunch

Demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes saw gold prices in Mumbai’s bullion street Zaveri Bazaar, at one point touching Rs 60,000 per 10 gm. However, sales were low across jewellery stores in the country and other retail stores as well on Wednesday.“Price of gold shot up in Zaveri Bazaar and different rates prevailed for different currency transactions. For customers who wanted to buy one kg of gold or above for Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes, the metal was available at Rs 60,000 per 10 gm, against the market rate of Rs 31,000 per 10 gm,’ said Suresh Hundia, past chairman, Bombay Bullion Association.For those who wished to buy 10 or 20 gm but less than one kg, gold was available at Rs 50,000 per 10 gm if the transaction was only in demonetised currencies. People who were willing to shell out Rs 100 currency notes too had to pay a premium of Rs 1,000 per 10 gm over the market rate of Rs 31,000.However, the sales was considerably low than normal trade days, said Hundia. Jewellery stores across the country saw sales coming to a standstill on Wednesday after frantic sales till midnight on Tuesday.“We felt heavy rush after the last night following the announcement made by the Prime Minister in a few showrooms in Mumbai and finally we managed to close the shops at 12 am. In Kerala and other places, we had already closed the shops and we did not face any problem. This morning, there has been an overall slump in sales across our showrooms as expected. We also started selling gold in emergency cases like wedding against cheque and credit cards. The increase in the prices of gold today could be the result of the American Presidential election,” said M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds. .“In the short term there could be some confusion leading to a drop in sales. But, I believe, it is going to benefit the gold business in the long-run. More and more people will opt for gold as the internal hard currency and invest ideally 15 per cent of their wealth,” added Ahammed.According to Bachhraj Bamalwa, past chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation, jewellery stores saw heavy rush till midnight, but many of them were closed on Wednesday.Sales in other retail categories as well plunged a day after the government withdrew 500 and 1000 rupee notes.“Statistically over 60 per cent of our sales happens in cash and out of it 80 per cent in Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denomination notes. So there is a direct impact. The situation will remain grave for the next couple of months till the time enough money is circulated in the system. Till that time customers will conserve every single penny and this will surely result in sales loss. However, once things are streamlined we are reasonably sure that positive momentum will be built up and pent up demand will take care of interim losses." said Sharad Venkta ,CEO & MD Toonz Retail India.According to Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of Retailers Association of India, the impact on the organised retail stores, who accept card payments, will be low compared to smaller retailers.