Gold falls most in a month as FBI's late twist favours Clinton

Gold on Monday retreated the most in a month as investors speculated Hillary Clinton is moving closer to winning the US presidential election.



Gold slumped 1.6 per cent to $1,283.80 an ounce and silver lost 1.3 per cent to $18.19 an ounce.



Prices broke a seven-day rising streak after the Federal Bureau of Investigation decided to stick to its previous view that Clinton’s handling of her e-mails was not a crime.



Meanwhile, bullion prices added 2.3 per cent last week as opinion polls narrowed and investors priced in a higher chance of Republican Donald Trump capturing the White House.



