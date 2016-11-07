LoginRegister
Gold falls most in a month as FBI's late twist favours Clinton

By Bloomberg Nov 07 2016 , London

Tags: Commodities
Gold on Monday retreated the most in a month as investors speculated Hillary Clinton is moving closer to winning the US presidential election.

Gold slumped 1.6 per cent to $1,283.80 an ounce and silver lost 1.3 per cent to $18.19 an ounce.

Prices broke a seven-day rising streak after the Federal Bureau of Investigation decided to stick to its previous view that Clinton’s handling of her e-mails was not a crime.

Meanwhile, bullion prices added 2.3 per cent last week as opinion polls narrowed and investors priced in a higher chance of Republican Donald Trump capturing the White House.

