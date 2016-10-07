Global monetary policies favour gold demand: WGC

Globally, investors are starting to lose confidence in the effectiveness of unconventional monetary policies, and are using gold to hedge portfolio risks as they add more stocks and low quality bonds to their asset mix, finds the World Gold Council.Investors find that the loose monetary policies in Japan, Europe and the US have not helped much. A weak Japanese bond auction on August 2 pushed gold price up 29 per cent. Many analysts are interpreting weak Japanese government bond demand as a signal that investors are slowly losing confidence in the effectiveness of unconventional monetary policies.The European Central Bank too has signalled that it will further expand quantitative easing in one form or the other, while the Bank of England is also expected to cut rates and/or restart its asset purchase programme.Global bond yields are stubbornly low despite some minor adjustments. Currently, close to 40 per cent ($10 trillion) of high quality sovereign debt is trading with a negative yield, finds WGC.In such a scenario, disenfranchised investors are adding risk to their portfolios. There have been record flows into equities and corporate bonds (both high grade and high yield), as investors search for higher returns. Gold backed ETFs have seen record inflows, adding 630 tonnes ($25 billion) till July 31 this year.“The broader market environment of ongoing low and negative interest rates, coupled with continuing political, economic and policy uncertainty remains unchanged, and are generally positive for gold,” finds WGC.While some of these flows may be more tactically driven, led by price momentum and risk aversion, quantitative analysis on (partial) available data coupled with anecdotal evidence suggests that there is interest across many types of investors and that many are re-building their strategic positions in gold.“It was safe haven demand that has been driving precious metals in the past few months. The US rate hike speculations and Brexit fears have been supporting the metals. Going ahead, physical demand from the largest markets — India and China — will be driving the metal prices,” said Himanshu Gupta, chief market strategist, Karvy Comtrade.“There are sluggish sentiments in the market as it might have to edge lower before finding firm support and possibly move up from there. Buying on dips during this erratic phase would help investors increase their savings in safe haven asset class to capitalize on what is seen as an eventual upswing,” said Mukesh Kothari, director, RiddiSiddhi Bullions.WGC also finds analysts’ forecasts in favour of price rise. UBS now expects $1,400/oz for the end of the year, while Credit Suisse and BofA ML have it even higher at $1,500/oz over the next six months. The median Bloomberg forecast for the end of 2016, based on 16 analysts, is 16 per cent higher than it was at the beginning of the year.