Feb gold imports may rise by 85%

Gold jewellers are replenishing their stocks after bu­dget and this will push the quantum of imports up by 85 per cent in February over the same month last year. In February 2016, the country had imported 27 tonnes of gold and this time it’s expected to be 50-60 tonnes.



“This time the budget was at the beginning of February unlike at the end of the month. Usually the imports dip during the weeks preceding the budget on expectation of relaxation in the import duties. This time, however, due to demonetisation, there were hardly any sales in December.



“Replenishment of stocks started only after sales began normalising in January. Replenishment of the stocks after the budget will see close to 60 tonnes of imports in February,” said Bachhraj Bamalwa, ex-chairman, All India Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.



But some in the industry think February imports co­u­ld rise to 50 tonnes, which also will be over 85 per cent higher than what was brou­ght in during February 2016.



Meanwhile, a set of the jewellers also are replenishing and stocking in the fear that the taxation on bullion and jewellery will go up when GST comes into force.



Part of the industry expects GST rates to go up above four per cent and even up to 6 per cent as the Economic Survey had indicated, “implicit subsidy for gold is still too high and it mostly goes to the middle class”.



