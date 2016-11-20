Demonetisation hits corn trade

What a week it was. Two major historical events took place in the two largest economies of the world. Just about time, voting for the US presidential elections, India’s currency was demonetised. The world was shocked. But eventually it sank in that it’s a good move and weed out corruption and black money in the system.



While India slept or many may have remained awake, on the same day on the other side of the world an unexpected win was witnessed. It’s taking time to sink in and the markets were in turmoil due to the two events on two sides of the globe. But eventually all will be settled and it would be business as usual.



In the US, November 7 report was well received. The harvest was progressing well, export expected to go high and December corn prices closed a bit higher on expectations of good election results. The final tally was $139.46 a tonne on CBOT.



Due to the unexpected turn of events on Nove­mber 8, the market was down, closing at $134.14 a tonne. It recovered a bit the next day, but closed lower at $133.93 a tonne, down 2.41 per cent against last week’s close. The March 2017 corn was down 2.35 per cent at $137.39 a tonne and the May 2017 one was down 2.36 per cent to $140.31 a tonne. The dow­ntrend was reflected in the FOB prices as corn on FOB basis US Gulf was indicated at $162 a tonne and at PNW $173 a tonne.



In India, the arrivals of corn were steady, but after the November 8 demonetisation move, the arrivals seem to have declined, but at the same time, prices have also come down and large denomination curre­ncy is not available for cash transactions at the market yards across the country. The situation is likely to ease within a month, but there could be delay in sowing, as farmers may not be able to get the cash on time.



The spot prices were a mixed bag, down in Niza­mabad 0.12 per cent and in Karimnagar 2.24 per cent, respectively, to Rs 14,383 a tonne and Rs14,200 a tonne, but moved up in other locations. At Dav­angere it was up 2.42 per cent to Rs15,875 a tonne, Sangli up 3.57 per cent to Rs14,500 a tonne and Gulabbagh stable at Rs15,610 a tonne. Future prices also closed lower only for November, down 1.48 per cent to Rs 13,950 a tonne and higher for all other contracts. December contract was up 1.22 per cent at Rs 14,050 a tonne, January 1.48 per cent at Rs14,370 a tonne, Febru­ary 2.07 per cent at Rs 14,330 a tonne and March up 1.49 per cent at Rs 14,330 a tonne.



DDGS remains a good buy, stays cheaper on per protein basis. It mist be noted that DDGS is not a complete replacement of corn or SBM in rations, but can be used as an additional ingredient to manage costs and replace part of corn and soybean meal.



Ethanol prices too moved lower slightly in the US and the December contract was $0.402 per litre, down 1.81 per cent; January $0.387 per litre, down 2.14 per cent; February 0.385 per litre, down 2.48 per cent; and March $0.389 per litre, down 2.58 per cent. More ethanol plants are coming back on track after the maintenance. The latest WASDE forecast increased corn used for ethanol to 134.62 million tonne, higher than 127.66 million tonne used in the last marketing year.



(With US Grain Cou­ncil’s India chapter input)



