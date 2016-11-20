Currency crisis likely to affect wheat showing, overall output

The currency demonetisation, just on the eve of the rabi season, has come as a bolt from the blue for wheat farmers. While government officials say that sowing has been going on smoothly and the area covered is likely to be higher than the last season, farmers and farm experts disagree.



The agriculture department officials said farmers had completed sowing on 70 per cent of the total targeted area till date. But farmers in many wheat-producing pockets are reportedly pointing out that they neither have sufficient new currency in their hands, nor cooperative committees in villages have permission to accept old currency. That restricts farmers’ access to seeds and fertilisers in both the open market as well as government centres. This may cause a drop in wheat acreage.



Wheat sowing starts in mid-November and continues till mid-December. According to experts, sowing of wheat costs nearly Rs 5,000 per acre, which includes cost of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides.



Agriculture department officials say in many parts of the country farmers had already bought seed and fertilisers before Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes were scrapped.



But seeds, pesticides and fertiliser companies say with no tradable currency in the hands of farmers, sales since demonetisation have nose-dived. So, the cash crisis may delay sowing of the crop in many areas, irrespective of the government’s claims.



In August, the Union agriculture ministry had pegged the wheat output at 93.50 million tonne against 86.53 million tonne the previous year. Food minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said India would sell extra one million tonne wheat to local flour millers and biscuit makers in FY17. But most traders feel that production would be substantially lower than the projected figure. If sowing gets delayed, that will certainly have a significant negative impact on the output.



The government buys grain from local farmers at the pre-set prices to build stocks to run the food welfare programme that covers about 75 per cent of its 1.3 billion population.



Meanwhile, to give a push to wheat output, the Centre on November 15 increased the minimum support price (MSP) by Rs 100 to Rs 1,625 a quintal, up from Rs 1,525 per quintal a year ago. Thus the government will buy new-season wheat from domestic farmers in 2017 at the increased price. High purchase rates are also aimed at checking wheat prices.



Wheat production in the last two years had fallen well below the peak of 2014 and 2015, reducing stocks to the lowest level in nearly a decade and pushing domestic prices close to record highs. India is the world’s second largest producer of wheat.



In another development, the Centre, which lowered the import tax on grain to 10 per cent from 25 per cent in September, has decided to keep its wheat import tax unchanged at 10 per cent. With the private trade expected to buy up to 3 million tonne this year, the highest in a decade, it has been decided that state-run traders will not import grain for now.



Private traders have already imported about 1.2 million tonne of wheat this year so far, mainly from Australia. Import tax had been brought down, say market experts, to help large private traders like Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore to import large quantities to combat a looming shortage.



