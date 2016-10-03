Crude oil unlikely to sustain price gains

Crude prices were seen moving up last week after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) announced its plans to cut the production for the first time since 2008. While the buoyancy in the market is expected to prevail for some more time, industry watchers do not expect any major upside, as the fundamental supply-demand situation is not going to change drastically by such a measure. They are also skeptical about the execution of the plan.Brent crude rose almost 6 per cent to two-week high of $48.96 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 5.3 per cent to $47.05 on September 29 when Opec members announced the decision to cut production to 32.5-33 million barrels per day (bpd). Prices have been witnessing some gains in the run-up to the International Energy Forum’s meeting in Algiers. While Opec estimates its current output to be 33.24 million bpd, the market has been maintaining that the production had gone up to 33.7 million bpd in August-September. If Opec wants to limit its production to 32.5- 33 million bpd, the cut should be in the range of 200,000-700,000 bpd. The Opec members will be meeting in November to finalise the details of the cut.But analysts are skeptical about the intent and outcome of such a move and how far it will support the crude counter. Opec had made a similar announcement to “freeze oil production” in March this year, but there was no further action on that “commitment”. “The oil market surplus is around 1.5 million bpd and a cut of 400,000-500,000 bpd is not going to change the surplus situation. Further, Opec has not mentioned who will make this cut and how much and that too for how long. This looks mainly a verbal intervention to push prices up,” said Hitesh Jain, analyst, commodities, India Infoline.Iran has recently come out of the economic sanctions and has not got back to the pre-sanction crude oil production levels. Hence it has already been bailed out of the cut. Libya and Nigeria too have been excluded due to the political tensions and resultant supply disruptions, said Jain.“Being the leader of the group, Saudi Arabia will have to take up the task of making the production cuts. The Opec leader had been maintaining a tough stand on the production cut issue till now as it did not want to lose its market share in the global oil market,” said Jain.However, Saudi Arabia’s economy is going through a rough patch after the oil prices fell and brought down its fiscal revenues. The country has been trying to cut its government expenditure and increase indirect taxes to tide over the situation, but without much success. The move to cut production stems out of this fiscal problem.However, Opec has not made any announcement on the duration of the cut. The move also does not guarantee any easing of the supply glut as chances of non-Opec members increasing their production to cash in the upside in prices, cannot be ruled out. Despite the falling prices, Russia has been increasing its production and exports for the sake of oil money. With the devaluation of the ruble against the US dollar, Russia has been making handsome earnings by exporting crude oil. The US can potentially increase its production as it had fallen from 9.6 million bpd in June 2015 to 8.5 million bpd. As the prices move up past $50 a barrel, the US has a good chance to activate its idle shale gas rigs.“While the market does not see any major change in the supply front, the buoyancy witnessed in the equity markets and the recovery in the US economy is likely to increase demand for crude. However, one cannot expect prices to jump up to $70 a barrel. In the coming weeks, prices may move up to $50 a barrel to $55 a barrel. But thereafter, prices may fall back to current levels,’ said Jain.