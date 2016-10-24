Turmeric farmers take imports in stride, expands farming area

Turmeric, termed a wonder spice, is an essential condiment in Indian cuisine. Global research findings on its health properties have been pushing up demand for the golden spice at home. Turmeric is increasingly finding a place in cosmetics and medicines.India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of the spice, producing nearly 75-80 per cent of the global turmeric production of 7-8 lakh tonne and accounting for about 60 per cent of the global exports. Still, Indian traders have been importing turmeric from countries like Paki­stan, China, Haiti, Thail­and and Jamaica, to the disadvantage of indigenous cultivators. The main growing states in India are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karn­a­taka, Mahar­ash­tra and Kerala. The major trading centres are: Nizamabad, Duggirala and Warangal in Andhra Pra­desh, Sangli in Maha­rashtra and Salem, Erode, Dhar­mapuri and Coimba­tore in Tamil Nadu. Around 30 varieties of turmeric are cultivated in India. The popular ones are Alleppey Fingers, Erode and Salem turmeric, Rajapuri and Sangli turm­eric and Niza­mabad Fing­ers.Globally, China is the number two exporter of this spice. Other turmeric exp­orting countries are Viet­nam and Myanmar. Major importers of turmeric are the UAE, US, UK, Japan and other Asian countries. Exports are done of dry turmeric after polishing, fresh turmeric, turmeric powder, dehydrated tur­meric powder and turmeric oils and oleoresins.Now analysts say the ever-growing turmeric imports have sounded the death knell for turmeric farming in two Telugu states-Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. Signific­antly, the imports have gone up five-fold in the last five years, resulting in severe loss to the farmers. Experts sounded a word of caution that the wide gap between the indigenous cultivation and import of turmeric might deteriorate the condition further and might lead to suicide of turmeric farmers. Besides, a number of farmers also switched to other crops like soya and maize in the absence of reasonable or remunerative price for turmeric.According to a recent report from the Telangana agriculture department, the area under turmeric in the state, as on October 5, increased to 45,638 hect­ares from 42,535 hectares a year ago. In Andhra Pra­desh also, the area, as on October 12, increased to 16,781 hectares from 15,413 hectares a year ago.The expectation of higher output is reflecting on the pricing of turmeric. “Turmeric prices are likely to trade lower in the near-term from expectations of higher output in 2016-17 (July-June) due to a sharp rise in acreage and favourable weather. Still, a rise in demand from domestic and overseas market may limit a sharp fall in prices,” said a recent report by Geofin Comtrade Research.Turmeric prices were up by 1.65 per cent to Rs 7,270 per quintal in futures trade at the end of last week, as participants enlarged positions, driven by a pick-up in demand, at the spot market. At the National Comm­odity and Deri­vatives Exchange, turmeric for delivery in November rose by Rs 118, or 1.65 per cent to Rs 7,270 per quintal, with an open interest of 9,910 lots. Similarly, turmeric for delivery in October moved up by Rs 26, or 0.36 per cent to Rs 7,200 per quintal, in 80 lots.A recent report by Angel Commodities said turmeric prices may go up this year. “We expect turmeric may trade higher on expectation of a pickup in domestic demand from the up-country traders on festival demand. The demand from the industrial buyers will support the prices just before new season harvesting. Due to the forecast of better weather in south India there is an expectation of higher production and good physical arrivals in the major physical markets in south India. On the export front, the country exported about 42,923 tonne of turmeric during April-July, up by 34.5 per cent compared to last year, as per the department of commerce data,” the Angel report said.