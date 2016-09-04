Tight supply, rising export demand may keep jeera hot

Cumin prices reached a historic high of Rs 3,800 per 20 kg nearly six weeks ago at the Unjha mandi, the biggest jeera mandi in Asia, on tight supply, coupled with good export and domestic de­mand. Against the demand of around 12,000 bags (each bag contains 55 kg), the supply was only 5,000 bags at the Unjha mandi, located in the Mehsana district of Gujarat.This was notwithstanding the fact that India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of jeera and consumes 75-80 per cent of the domestic production of the spice. Besides India, jeera seed is cultivated in Iran, Turkey and Syria, mostly for exports. While jeera harvesting in India starts around February-March, the new crop in Syria and Turkey is reaped in August-September.According to analysts, the peak season for jeera is normally over by April and any fresh demand after that, invariably, supports the market. That’s exactly what had happened when reports of export demand triggered the rally at the Unjha mandi.Indian jeera exports have been higher for the past few years due to geopolitical tensions in Syria and Turkey, two other major producers of the commodity. Exports during April-June were about 45,000 tonne, up from 27,000 tonne in the corresponding period last year.Commodity market analysts say the export demand is likely to pick up further as things have changed and prices have undergone significant corrections over the last two weeks.There are already indications of strong demands from China and some other countries, which in turn, may support prices.Export of jeera had fallen 37 per cent in 2015-16 to 98,700 tonne, also lower than the spices board of India’s target of 100,000 tonne. Shipments declined because rain at the time of harvesting had affected the crop’s quality. However, export in 2016-17 (April-March) is projected to exceed last year’s target, with a better quality crop.Cumin is a flowering plant in the family Apia­ceae, native from the east Mediterranean to Pakis­t­an/India. Its seeds are used in the cuisines of many different cultures, in both whole and ground form.China and Bangladesh have bought jeera heavily, so far, and export demand is likely to continue to witness an upside because other cumin producing countries are not well placed for supplies.By sector estimates, China imported 18,000-20,000 tonne in April-May from India. According to traders, jeera exports increased nearly 25 per cent to around 50,000 tonne in April-July from 40,000 tonne in the year-ago period, mostly because of good demand from countries like China and Bangladesh.According to an Angel Commodities report, the export demand for jeera is expected to pick up because prices have corrected enough in the last two weeks. Good demand from China and other countries may support prices, it says and adds, in the next few months, prices will depend on export demand.According to the spices board of India data, exports of Jeera in the first three months (April-June) of 2016-17 was at 41,000 tonne, up 55 per cent compared with last year during the same period.“We expect jeera futures to trade sideways on expectation of pickup in demand in the physical market. Moreover, expectation of export demand coupled with dwindling supplies with stockists may support prices in the coming months,” said the Angel Commodities report.According to a Geofin Comtrade report, jeera contracts ended down due to low demand from domestic stockists because of rains as the moisture content in the spice increases. Domestic and export demand for the spice is likely to increase after monsoon.According to the spices board of India data, exports of jeera in April-June were at 41,000 tonne, up 55 per cent from 26,529 tonne a year ago.Traders pegged exports during June-July at around 20,000 tonne, with Indian origin jeera being offered at $2,550-$2,850 a tonne free on board (FoB) in international markets. The percentage volume oscillator (PVO) analysis signals buying at lower levels.