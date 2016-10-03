Rubber production to get a push from national policy

When it comes to rubber, there are more developments than one round the corner. First, the centre is working on a national rubber policy, on the lines of those announced earlier for petroleum, textile, information technology and other sectors. Commerce and industry minister Nirmala Sitharaman said her ministry would soon come up with this policy. The new policy will address the issues of price fluctuations faced by farmers and the supply-demand mismatch. One of the main objectives with which the new policy is being framed is to raise production of rubber.Second, the minister will release a new natural rubber clone developed by the Rubber Research Institute of India, exclusively for cultivation in the northeast, during the 9th annual rubber conference of the association of natural rubber producing countries (ANRPC) on October 17 in Guwahati. ANRPC is an inter-governmental organisation established in 1970 and has 11 countries – Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam – as members. These countries together account for 90 per cent of world natural rubber production and 65 per cent consumption.Third, following a complaint from Reliance Industries, the directorate general of anti-dumping & allied industry (DGAD), which is under the department of commerce, has decided to investigate dumping of polybutadiene rubber by countries like South Korea, Russia, South Africa, Iran and Singapore, and will also determine the extent of injury caused by it to the domestic industry, following which the authority will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty on the product.DGAD will investigate for the period from April 1, 2015 to March 31, 2016. But to determine the extent of injury, the authority will also analyse the data of previous three years – from April 2012 to March 2015 – and the period of investigation.In August, India’s natural rubber production jumped 21 per cent to 58,000 tonne, while consumption rose 6 per cent to 87,500 tonne. Production in the first five months of the current financial year has risen 8 per cent to 245,000 tonne. The country’s natural rubber imports in August surged 27 per cent from a year ago to 47,540 tonne, the rubber board said on Friday. India mostly imports natural rubber from countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia.According to the latest rubber board report, after a decreasing trend for the last few years, an increasing trend continues and the output during July and Aug­ust showed an increase of 10 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, against a year-ago period. If the trend continues, production of natural rubber during FY17 will reach 654,000 tonne. The increasing trend has been noticed from May onwards. Increase in production against last year in May and July were three per cent and six per cent, respectively.Rubber board chairman A Ajith Kumar recently stressed the need for improvement in the quality of planting materials to enhance productivity. He said there is a need to increase production and quality of planting materials, which is an important factor in determining productivity. This would make rubber production remunerative.Looking at the international market, Vietnam exported 858,000 tonne of rubber in the first nine months of this year, up 15.3 per cent from the same period last year. According to an Indonesian rubber industry official, the International Tripartite Rubber Council, a grouping of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, will trim exports by an additional 85,000 tonne from September to December this year.According to Geofin Comtrade’s latest report, natural rubber is seen declining in the major overseas market. TOCOM rubber futures shed around two per cent, reversing Thurs­day’s gains. Decline in SH­FE rubber futures and crude oil as well as upcoming successive holidays in China weighed on the overall market sentiments. In the local market, activities were subdued on Thursday.