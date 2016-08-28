Rising jute imports from Bangladesh defeat govt moves to support sector

Nearly 10 months ago, the directorate general of anti-dumping and allied duties (DGAD) under the Union commerce ministry had initiated inve­st­igations as a step towards im­posing anti-dumping dut­ies on jute items imported from Bangladesh.A team of DGAD officials recently visited some factories in Bangladesh to collect information, including export prices of shipped products to India and their prices in the domestic market. India’s anti -dumping authority is probing whether local millers have exported yarn or other jute goods at prices lower than fair market prices.Even as DGAD investigations against Bangladesh jute goods makers continue, the two countries seem to have agreed to resolve complexities in the jute trade. Bangladesh commerce minister Tofail Ah­med indicated this, recently.India purchases around 12 per cent of around 815,000 tonne jute goods exported by Bangladesh every year. Of this, jute yarn accounts for majority of the imports. The jute sector in Bangl­a­desh, which com­prises aro­und 4 million farmers and 200,000 workers, processes over 900,000 tonne of raw jute. The country produces around 1.35 million tonne of jute a year.Exports of Ba­ngladesh’s jute products’ to India are on the rise, growing 31 per cent in the past 9 months alone, according to Bangladesh official estimates.According to analysts, the Food Corporation of India (FCI), which is the main jute sack importer, waives many requirements to allow hassle-free imports from Bangl­adesh. At times jute bags are also bought by traders, albeit illegally, from Nepal.Analysts say this, defeats the very purpose of the Centre’s ‘incentives’ to jute growers and protection to the industry by way of fixed raw jute price and guaranteed jute bags procurement quota for mills.Action has also been taken against some mills and raw jute dealers for hoarding the commodity to artificially jack up price and create scarcity.The Centre and its various agencies, like FCI and Jute Corporation of India (JCI), procure 65 per cent of jute bags manufactured by mills in Bengal, in compliance with the policy of compulsory packaging for 90 per cent of grain and 20 per cent of sugar in jute materials.Bengal has 60 functional jute mills that account for 90 per cent (nearly 1.25 million tonne) jute goods manufactured in the country. They employ over 250,000 workers.JCI chairman KVR Murthy recently said the corporation plans to procure four quintals of jute this year by paying the minimum support price, which has been raised to Rs 3,200 per quintal by the Centre, or commercial trade, to increase its market share. JCI has its presence in six jute growing states –Ben­gal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tripura.JCI is also planning to float a jute banking scheme to extend benefits to jute growers. Through the Jute-Icare (improved cultivation and advanced rating exercise) project, in association with JCI and the national jute board, over 25,000 hectares of land have been brought under cultivation and benefits of enhanced agronomic practices have been extended to more than 40,000 farmers.Meanwhile, the Union cabinet recently decided to discontinue services of the directorate general of supplies and disposals (DGS&D) for purchase of jute bags by government agencies for packaging grain. Also, from November 1, jute bags will be procured by the jute commissioner of India, which comes under the ministry of textiles. The move is aimed at reducing the number of government organisations invol­ved in procurement of jute bags. It also promises to strengthen the scope of work vested with jute commissioner of India.