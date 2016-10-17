Cumin may witness bullish trend in coming months

The sowing of cumin (jeera) crop is expected to start in the next few days on an encouraging note as rains, so far, have been beneficial for the crop from the sowing point of view. There has been rise in soil moisture content because of recent rains, which is good for sowing of the crop, say commodity analysts.The sowing of jeera, a rabi crop, normally begins around October-November and harvest starts in February. The peak season for market arrivals is between February and May, when arrivals in the market cross 15,000 bags (of 40 kg each) per day. At present, arrivals hover around 5,000 bags per day.In the current year, jeera prices witnessed an uptrend till July in the spot as well as futures markets, thanks to good demand from stockists and exporters. Traders and stockists had received high domestic demand for jeera because of good quality production this year, after two years of lower production and quality issues due to bad weather during harvesting months.Around July-August, most analysts and experts had expected prices to trade higher due to limited availability of the spice and expectations of strong overseas demand. Leading traders also pointed out that apart from buying support from retailers and stockists, the rising export demand mainly pushed up jeera prices at the wholesale kirana market.The country’s jeera exports had been on a decline since 2013-14, when exports were reported at 160,000 tonne. India exported 44,023 tonne jeera worth Rs 688.91 crore in the first three months of FY17, up 71.7 per cent compared with 25,930 tonne shipped in the corresponding period last year.On an annual basis, India had exported 94,352 tonne of jeera, 40 per cent less compared with the previous year’s shipment of 156,000 tonne. Experts expect total exports to cross 100,000 tonne this year with China being a major buyer of the spice at around 35,000 tonne alone.As per official estimates, Vietnam is the largest buyer of Indian jeera, accounting for exports worth Rs 297.27 crore, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Rs 49.67 crore and the US at Rs 46.37 crore.“Falling stocks in the domestic and international markets could support prices in the long-term even as short-term trend was more affected by weather and traded weak. Adverse report on the production and export front and low stocks from Turkey and Syria created possibilities of the export demand shifting further towards India. However, some dips may be noted though in the short-term. Fall in international market stocks and decline in exports from Turkey and Syria is likely to favour Indian exports in the near-term. A falling rupee is also beneficial for exporters. As exports start rising, the impact of falling rupee will start affecting the price movement more strongly,” said a recent report by Religare.“We expect an overall bullish trend for this counter in coming months. As per the third advanced production estimates from Gujarat, output there is expected to rise to 213,100 tonne in 2015-16 against 197,000 tonne in 2014-15. However, it is much lower than the normal production seen in 2013-14 at 346,000 tonne there.” the report stated. Despite adverse weather conditions leading to low moisture content last year, the sowing area increased to 292,000 hectares against 254,000 hectares, Religare report said. Normal area is 352,000 hectares.Local aggregators and stockists are also expecting further increase in jeera prices after the cumin crop from Turkey and Syria is used up by the end of October. Till that time, the domestic stocks will be diminishing and new season crop sowing will begin.