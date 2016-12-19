Coffee gets a taste of cash crunch

Erratic weather and cash crunch are likely to bring down coffee production this crop year by around 15 per cent. But the supply situation in the global market will keep prices under check.



As per the post-blossom crop forecast of the Coffee Board, production for 2016-17 could be around 320,000 tonne – 100,000 tonne of arabica and 220,000 tonne of robusta – against 348,000 tonne in 2015-16. This is an overall decrease of 28,000 tonne or 8.05 per cent against the previous year.



The post-blossom estimate of arabica for 2016-17 shows a decrease of 3.38 per cent or 3,500 tonne. Robusta output is estimated to decrease 10.02 per cent or 24,500 tonne over the previous year. However, traders expect at least 15 per cent or 52,200 tonne decline in the total production at 295,800 tonne. Of this, robusta might see a drop of 15-20 per cent and arabica around 10 per cent, said Ramesh Rajah, president of the Coffee Exporters Association.



The Coffee Board attributes the reduction in post-blossom estimate of 2016-17 to the delayed blossom and backing showers coupled with high temperatures especially in major coffee growing areas of Karnataka and to some extent in Kerala.



In most of the coffee producing areas of Karnataka, the estates with irrigation facilities have watered their robusta blocks for one round of blossom during February-March and with one round of backing irrigation. But due to the absence of subsequent natural showers, even the irrigated estates have suffered some setback due to prevailing high temperatures.



The first spell of summer showers was received only during April and they were scanty and isolated in nature. These showers did not support any blossom in arabica estates but resulted in scattered, uneven blossoms in unirrigated robusta fields. “Apart from the southwest monsoon, the northeast monsoon too was erratic and inadequate to help the growth of plants. The overall crop has been affected by the uneven weather patterns,” said Rajah.



According to him, the unavailability of sufficient labour too has hurt the coffee production. “Most labourers deployed in coffee plantations are migrant workers. Post-demonetisation, planters found it difficult to make payments to them. For some time they tried to support them with credit for the day-today necessities. But later that too was becoming difficult due to the cash crunch. Many of the migrant workers have left the estates and even the local workers are not being deployed properly for want of cash. This has affected the usual maintenance work and picking of cherries,” said Rajah.



This year coffee exports are up 19 per cent to 349,500 tonne against 293,700 tonne last year. In terms of value too, there was a three per cent growth to $798 million against $775 million last year. “The exporters had to compromise on the price front as the large coffee producing countries were highly competitive in the global market. The currencies of top producers like Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia had devalued more than the Indian rupee against the US dollar. This made exports highly competitive,” he said.



Indian coffee exports next year are expected to decline by 10-15 per cent in volume terms, as the crop itself will be smaller.



But supply issues might not support prices in the domestic market as coffee rates are largely influenced by international trends. In the international market, arabica coffee futures have come down from 174 cents a pound during mid-November to 141 cents as on December 16. Robusta prices too have dropped from $2,200 per tonne in November to $2,000 by December. In the Indian futures market, arabica was trading around Rs 246 per kg and robusta Rs 151 per kg last week.



Though, global coffee market has seen a deficit for the second consecutive year in 2015-16, with consumption exceeding production by 3.3 million bags, the market has remained well supplied by stocks accumulated during surplus years in 2012-13 and 2013-14. Stocks in importing countries reached 24.2 million bags at the end of June, their highest level since September 2009, which is expected to give a buffer against any short-term supply concerns, as per the International Coffee Organisation.



