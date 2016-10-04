Brexit fears, US rate hike speculations prop metals

Gold prices are expected to remain stable around the current levels during the festive season, according to market watchers.Since the beginning of the year, gold has appreciated 24 per cent both in the domestic and international market to Rs 31,000 per 10 gm and $1316 (Rs 85,211 at current rates) per ounce respectively.Silver has gone up by 38 per cent during the same period to $19.15 (Rs 1240 at current rates) an ounce in the international market and Rs 45,600 per kg in the Indian market.“It was the safe haven demand that had been driving precious metals in the past few months. The US rate hike speculations and Brexit fears have been supporting the metals. Going ahead, the physical demand from the largest markets — India and China — will be driving metal prices. In India, the festive demand after a good monsoon can support demand,” said Himanshu Gupta, Chief Market Strategist, Karvy Comtrade.On the other hand, the inflows into global gold exchange traded funds were seen moderating since second quarter of this year. In the September quarter, the participation of investors has been low compared to the previous quarters.According to Gupta, the uncertainties over the US presidential elections have been affecting the financial markets in the past few months.“But, after the first debate between the two presidential candidates, Hillary Clinton seems to have had an edge over her rival. Once she comes to power, status quo will prevail on many fronts. This has been relieving the financial markets,” he said. The December interest rate hike by US Federal Reserve too will not be favourable for gold.“Gold may not move up to $1500 (Rs 97,125 at current rates) per ounce as was presumed by the markets earlier. Instead, for the rest of the calendar year, it may stay within a range of $1260 (Rs 81,585) per ounce and $1350 (Rs 87,412) per ounce and be more or less stable,’ said Gupta.