Base metals gain

Contrary to the divergent directions base metals have been following in October, Nove­mb­er saw them rea­cting to the broader econo­mic cues. Base metals have seen good rally for the past three weeks on positive manufacturing data and infrastructure spending pro­mises by some of the large economies.Though the market had predicted correction in co­mmodities if US Republic­an Donald Trump wins the presidential poll, quite contrary to the assumption, base metals made some go­od gains after initial knee-jerk reaction. Trump in his speech after the victory said the US would be spending for improving infrastructure like highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools and hospitals. Such a spending plan by the largest economy has been a boost for the industrial metals. The UK too has announced infrastructure-spending plans.Moreover, the manufacturing purchasing manag­ers’ index (PMI) in the US rose to 53.9 in November from October’s final reading of 53.4. That was the stro­n­gest reading in the past one-and-half years. Similarly, the flash market eurozone manufacturing PMI incre­ased to 53.7 in November from 53.5 in October, beating the market estimates of 53.3. It was the highest reading since January 2014. Chinese manufacturing PMI data for October too showed improvement and these sets of figures gave hopes of increased demand for base metals.Copper prices in the Lo­ndon Metal Exchange were up 19 per cent since the beginning of the year. Zinc was the major gainer at 60 per cent, nickel 29 per cent, al­uminum 14.5 per cent and lead 22 per cent since the start of the year. In October, some metals made corrections, but all of them made gains in Nove­mber. The gains in the multi-commodity exchange were much higher in Nove­mber due to the weakness in rupee.Copper, the main metal in the pack, moved up 21 per cent in November in LME. It was down 0.7 per cent in October as the supply glut has been keeping the prices under control. “Apart from the broader ec­onomic data, a 24 per cent drop in the stock levels in LME warehouses in South Asia and a simultaneous rise of 25-30 per cent in the stocks of Shanghai Metal Exchange warehouses fuelled speculations about possible buying of copper by China. The Chinese gover­nment, however, has not come out with any data to support these speculati­o­ns,” said Kaynath Chainw­ala, research associate, non-agri commodities and curr­encies, Angel Commodities.Zinc has been performing better than all the other metals in the counter since the beginning of the year. The metal, widely used to galvanise steel and iron, gained aro­u­nd 4 per cent in October and 11 per cent in Nov­ember. Mine closures in addition to cutbacks in output pushed metal to 5-year highs. Af­ter closures by MMG’s Cen­tury mine in Australia and Vedanta Res­ources’ Lish­een mine in Ireland in 2015, Nyrstar, the world’s largest zinc producer, too stopped operations. China also ordered the shutdown of 26 lead and zinc mines in an effort to clean up the sector and ensure mining safety in August. Very recently, Glencore closed Black Star mine in Australia.Aluminum prices have remained rather stable in the past two months, as it was 2.7 per cent up in Oct­ober and one per cent up in November. While there ha­ve been reports about China producing and exporting aluminum in excess quantities, the demand from the automobile sector has remained strong.Novelis Inc, the world’s largest maker of rolled aluminum products, sees demand for the metal growing 4-5 per cent in 2017, boosted by sales to carmakers and can manufacturers. Anot­her producer giant, Norsk Hydro, affirmed its global aluminum demand growth by 4-5 per cent in 2016.Nickel has made some gains in November, largely from the broader base metal outlook. In October, Nickel was down 1.3 per cent, but in Novem­ber it mov­ed up by 11 per ce­nt. In case of Nickel, the Indonesian ban on nickel ore exports had been providing some support to prices a few months back. But as the Philippines started compensating for the shortage, prices turned negative. But of late, Manila started taking a tough stand on mines, which do not comply with the environmental norms. While there were reports about the government taking on 20 nickel mining firms, there has been not much update on further action. Meanwhile, Indonesia, which has been developing smelting capacity, has started supplying processed nickel.Lead prices were three per cent down in October and 8 per cent up in November. While the closure of zinc mines has been affecting lead supply also as both are procured from closely located mines, the demand scenario has been different for lead. The demand for lead has been coming down due to environmental concerns.“Going ahead, upcoming US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Cou­ntries (Opec) meeting will give a direction to base metals. If FOMC goes ahead with an interest rate hike, base metals may edge lower and if Opec decides to cut production and crude oil prices move up, base metals too may gain support as crude is used in the refining process of many metals,” said Chainwala.