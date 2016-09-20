7,000 kg of gold seized

Busting one of the biggest rackets of gold smuggling, the directorate general of revenue intelligence (DRI) has seized 7,000 kg of the precious metal worth Rs 2,000 crore in the last two-and-a-half years. The intelligence agency has caught the main kingpins — a Guwahati-based businessman and his aide in the capital — as it carried out an investigation into the illegal trade. Executives of airlines have also come under the lens, pointing to a large network of operatives.



Initial inquiries revealed that operatives of the cross-border network adopted an ingenious modus operandi. Under this, they booked gold on domestic flight from Guwahati to Delhi, declaring them as valuable cargo. They did so on as many as 617 occasions until detected by customs officials.



The price differential in India and in countries like Dubai and Singapore has added lustre to gold smuggling to India. As government curbed gold imports in the wake of rising current account deficit (CAD) by increasing custom duty, smuggling became an attractive proposition. The surge in smuggling could be attributed to rising demand for the yellow metal during the festive season that is around the corner.



Increased salary of central staffers and pensioners following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission is expected to pep up the demand.



On the other hand, the government has launched sovereign gold bonds and gold monetisation to dissuade people from buying gold jewelleries that are considered unproductive asset. The policy actions have yielded desired results and gold imports have come down gradually. During April-July, this year the gold imports has drastically come down to about 107 tonnes valued at Rs 24,000 crore as compared to 274 tonnes (valued at Rs 60,700 crore) in the corresponding period last fiscal. The total gold import in 2015-16 was about 855 tonnes valued at about Rs 1,79,172 crore.



A finance ministry statement said that huge quantities of gold bars of foreign origin are being smuggled from Myanmar through Indo-Myanmar border adjacent to Moreh in Manipur and from the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram.



“Intelligence indicates that activities relating to smuggling of gold bars are continuing unabated. Detection of smuggling of gold through Indo-Myanmar border is challenging due to the topography and porosity of the land border,” it said.



According to a World Gold Council estimate, about 22,000 tonnes of gold worth over $1 trillion lies idle in household lockers and temples across India.



The DRI seized 58 kg of gold in Kolkata last August arresting 12 persons involved in it. Earlier, the agency caught 87 kg of gold in March last year in Siliguri, West Bangal. Both the consignments had foreign origin emanating from Myanmar. In another case involving seizure of 12 kg of gold in Mumbai last month, investigations revealed that the same group had smuggled 700 kg gold, valued at over Rs 200 crore, in the preceding 18 months period.



