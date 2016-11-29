VW offers ABS, dual airbags as standard fitment in Polo, Vento

German auto major Volkswagen (VW) today said it will now offer anti-lock braking system (ABS) and dual airbags as standard equipment for all variants of Polo and Vento models.



With the introduction of these features as standard fitments, the company once again adheres to its commitment towards India, Volkswagen India said in a statement.



"The added safety feature of ABS to the Polo and Vento will set new benchmarks in safety by adopting global standards for all Volkswagen products in India," it added.



Commenting on the development, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Michael Mayer – Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said the company believes that safety is not a luxury but a primary need in a car.



"The introduction of ABS with dual airbags has come to further extend this bequest in India as well. We have always been committed towards our customers' safety and now with these standard fitments in the Polo and Vento, Indian customers will enjoy the Volkswagen safe driving experience across all our carlines," he added.



The company already offers ABS and dual airbags as standard equipment in other models -- Ameo, Beetle, Jetta and GTI.



