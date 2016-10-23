Volvo readies to launch S90 luxury saloon in India

Volvo, as a brand, is known for giving the inter-city commuters in the country a luxury experience through its commercial bus fleet. But Swedish Volvo cars on the other hand have been providing luxury, comfort and safety inside out for decades.Driving the brand new premium flagship sedan Volvo S90 on the Jodhpur-Jaipur highway provided the top feeling of comfort, luxury and it is almost fun to drive too. But the design takes all the credit.Slated to be launched in November-December in the country, it will rival all-new German troika of Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series, Audi A6 and Tata Motors-owned British iconic sport car maker Jaguar’s XF.The new saloon S90 shares nothing with the previous-generation S80, earlier on sale in India, but it is closely related to Volvo's big sports utility vehicle (SUV), the XC90. Both cars share a similar fresh design language, both share sumptuous well-specified interiors and both are built on the same scalable platform architecture (SPA).Incidentally, the S90 is also the second car to be built on this modern platform and is the second all-new Volvo to be launched under the ownership of Chinese carmaker, Geely.Undoubtedly, the biggest change between the S80 and the S90 is the latter's focus on comfort alone to the occupant even as other models in the segment concentrate on both luxury and sporty aspects of the car. This huge change is likely to give it a big advantage in Asia’s third competitive car market, especially when most Indian luxury car owners prefer not to drive but sit in the rear and driven around.It does not mean, however that Volvo has toned down the aggression on the outside. In fact, the S90 looks sharp, edgy and very modern. It shares lot of similarities with the XC 90 like the upright grille, the 'Thor's hammer' headlights and the tight skinning that gives it an extremely sculpted look. The sides of S90 embody the signature parallel line, which signifies a yacht providing an impression of poised and composed look. Moreover, the S90 gets an extremely long bonnet, suggestive of power, a sporty air dam and a roofline that drops in a sporty manner towards the rear. The rear of the car is extremely distinctive as well, especially with the large C-shaped tail-lights and the myriad cut lines, but it is a bit fussy and it may not be to everyone's style and taste, as it were.As for the interior design, the passenger cabin in the Volvo S90 is well-spaced and airy, providing room for extra comfort. The interiors has evolved high standard with an interesting combo of premium leather dashboard with natural wood finish, seats designed in Nappa leather and equipped with electronic seat extender which is exceptional feature that provide perfect comfort for long drives. That’s not all, the four zoned interior air conditioning backed with unique perforated front seats can soothe out the tiredness of any long drive.A 12.3-inch wide screen digital instrument cluster and nine-inch portrait-oriented iPad-style display on the centre console give you end-to-end options to navigate. It enables you to change its theme from chrome-ringed instruments to icy blue look to the red dials. It has the same User Interface as in Volvo XC90 bringing in plethora of features to dive.When it comes to engine and transmission, there are no fancy options with the S90. Volvo says every customer wants the same, so no multiple variants for now. The S90 will be launched in India initially with just one 4 cylinder engine option – a 2.0-litre diesel that puts out 190hp. Known as the D4, it is transversely located in the nose, drives the front wheels and comes mated to a eight-speed transmission.Despite being a diesel, refinement levels are actually quite good. It is feels as smooth and as responsive as petrol. The engine is super smooth, refined and barely audible, only while accelerating though. As you cruise with it and you will not hear a murmur from it. Acceleration sound is very petrol like, as it is with new age diesel European engines. You have good low-end torque thanks to shorter gearing in first three gears, the post that it picks up pace and gathers higher triple digit speeds.Performance wise, it sprints from 0-100 km/hr under 8 seconds and mid range along with top-end power is on par segment standards when compared to other four-cylinder engines.When it comes to the chassis, the S90 has some serious surprises. Rear passengers do not feel a thing about the potholes on the roads. Front suspension is traditional and despite that we did not feel any thuds of the big potholes, a rarity in this segment. Air suspension at the rear and conventional wishbone suspension do their job really well as also the tyres specially made for Volvo S90 by Pirelli help in this matter.With an expected very competitive price tag between Rs 55-60 lakh, the S90 is likely to give its rivals in the country a run for their money.